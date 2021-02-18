The best plyometric box

Plyometrics utilize the speed and force of quick, challenging movements to build muscle power. It comes as no surprise that plyometric boxes are a favorite piece of exercise equipment for performance-oriented athletes, including CrossFitters, track and field runners, and MMA fighters.
Over time, jumping on plyometric boxes helps athletes improve their balance, coordination, aerial technique, and speed. They’re also an effective, powerful way to boost core strength and control.
Choose your own plyometric box with help from our buying guide. We're sharing an overview of popular types, plus we're sharing our favorites. Our top choice, JFIT Plyometric Boxes, is a four-box nesting set that remains a popular choice for obstacle-course training.
Considerations when choosing plyometric boxes
Types of plyometric boxes
Single: The simplest design of plyometric boxes is the single-box design. Entry-level boxes are square and offer a single height, though this can be somewhat limiting for some athletes. More advanced designs, called "flippables," are more dynamic and feature up to three height options.
Stacking or nesting: Stacking and nesting plyometric boxes are available either as boxes or platforms. They're ideal for athletes who need height variety for their plyometric training, and they're often arranged in obstacle courses.
Adjustable platforms: The most unique type is adjustable platforms. They resemble step stools with adjustable legs and can offer between three and six height choices. Adjustable platforms are space-saving, making them a favorite among athletes with smaller training spaces.
Features
Materials
Classic plyometric boxes are made of wood and are built to last. Most are easy to move around with handles. One of the pitfalls, however, is that wood boxes have sharp or rough edges.
Foam boxes are filled with dense foam and are wrapped in high-tensile PVC or vinyl. While they’re modern and easy to clean, foam plyometric boxes are prone to compressing over time.
Metal plyometric boxes are the most durable and support the highest weight capacities. They may have rubber feet to stabilize them, though they can damage floors with the constant friction.
Traction detail
Landing is everything when it comes to plyometrics, and to help athletes land safely, many boxes have traction detail. These are usually in the form of textured pads that provide considerable grip to prevent athletes from sliding off the platform during landings.
Portability
Plyometric boxes aren’t stationary athletic equipment, meaning you’ll likely be moving them around your exercise space. If possible, opt for plyometric boxes with handles or grips that are easy to pick up or carry.
Price
Single wood plyometric boxes cost between $60 and $100, whereas boxes with dynamic heights or adjustable platforms cost $100 to $250. Studio-quality plyometric boxes, many of which are made with high-grade metal or wood, run $300 and above.
FAQ
Q. Can I use plyometric boxes barefoot?
A. It's not recommended, because you may put yourself at a greater risk for injury. Instead, wear cross-training shoes. They offer plenty of flexibility to move through jumping exercises, plus they offer a reasonable degree of foot protection.
Q. Does an individual’s height impact their purchase of plyometric boxes?
A. It may, especially for petite or taller athletes. Fortunately, plyometric boxes are available in heights that range from four to 30 inches, so it's fairly easy to find a set whose height works for you.
Plyometric boxes we recommend
Best of the best: JFIT Plyometric Boxes
Our take: A well-made metal nesting set that offers four height options and earns praise as a space-saver.
What we like: Boxes are 12, 18, 24, and 30 inches high. Textured platform helps athletes land safely. Bright red finish boosts visibility. A-frame design makes these boxes incredibly durable. Easy to stack and move around.
What we dislike: Some reports that non-slip surface peels away or degrades.
Best bang for your buck: Yes4All Wooden Plyo Box
Our take: A simple wooden design with markings that indicate three different height options.
What we like: Reinforced design with a T-shaped skeleton. Available in four sizes, and many people purchase more than one. Cutout handles make the box easy to move. Well-made for the price.
What we dislike: Assembly required. Some reports of missing or broken pieces.
Choice 3: BalanceFrom 3-in-1 Foam Plyometric Box
Our take: A dense foam box with plenty of safety features, making it ideal for those new to plyometrics.
What we like: Soft foam construction with rounded edges. Anti-slip surface helps you stabilize during landings. Easy to keep clean compared to other boxes. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
What we dislike: Expensive, and some people feel the foam is far too soft for plyometrics.
