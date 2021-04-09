Best Adidas women’s leggings for runners

Which Adidas women’s leggings are best for runners?
A high-quality pair of leggings are a must-have piece of athletic gear for avid runners, especially if you live in a cooler climate. Leggings keep your muscles warm and pliable without slowing you down with baggy fabric. Plus, the best leggings for running are stylish and comfortable enough that you want to wear them everywhere, from the roads to the grocery store and beyond.
Whether you’re a dedicated daily marathon trainer or the occasional jogger, there’s a pair of Adidas leggings to suit your needs. Use this guide to the best Adidas leggings for female runners to find the perfect pair to complete your running wardrobe.
What to look for in a good pair of running leggings
While choosing the best running leggings often comes down to personal preference and style, there are a few features to look out for as you shop.
Fit
Running tights should be tight, but not so tight they restrict your movement. Opt for a pair that hugs your body and stays in place but isn’t so tight it prevents you from breaking into a sprint should you feel the need for speed.
Length
You can find running tights that end at your knees or that wrap around your feet with stirrups and every length in between. Longer leggings provide better insulation against colder weather. However, if made with a lightweight material, some long tights can also provide sun protection.
Pockets
If you like to tune into wireless headphones for your favorite audiobook, podcast or Spotify playlist, look for a pair of leggings with a pocket big enough for your smartphone. If you're more comfortable strapping on an armband or a running belt, then you may just look for a pocket to hold your keys, or none at all.
Reflectivity
Runners who rise before the sun or hit the pavement after dusk should consider visibility. Make yourself seen to cars, bikers and other runners by sporting reflective panels on your tights. Many Adidas leggings offer 360-degree reflectivity. Of course, it's also important to add a safety layer on top. A reflective vest or jacket is an easy and lightweight way to add an extra level of visibility. If you're in a poorly lit area, a secure headlamp can help light the way.
Care
Athletic materials often need special attention in the wash to maintain a long lifespan. Be sure to check the label for care instructions. Most Adidas women's' leggings are machine-washable on the delicate cycle but should be hung to dry on a rack. If you're struggling to remove stubborn smells from well-worn athletic gear, a sports-specific detergent can work wonders without wearing down the material.
Best Adidas women’s leggings for runners
Adidas Own the Run Tights: available at Adidas
Our take: Stay warm and dry and leave your weather-related excuses at the door with these sleek and comfortable leggings.
What we like: A shaped knee area leaves space to move fast and jump high without any constriction. A drawstring waist means that these tights won't ride down as you move. Instead, the fitted design and stretchy material cling to you in the right places without restricting your movement. Reflective stripes on the hips and calves help make you visible on early morning and late-night jogs. These leggings are made with Adidas' unique AEROREADY material, which is specially formulated to absorb moisture to leave you feeling dry.
What we dislike: Pockets may be too small to fit larger smartphones.
Adidas How We Do 3/4 Tights: available at Adidas
Our take: If you're looking for comfortable, fitted running tights for warmer days, these tights fit the bill.
What we like: Bold shiny stripes down the front and back thigh double as reflective panels for 360-degree visibility and stylish design, so you don't have to reserve these tights just for running. Adidas' AEROREADY fabric keeps you cool and comfortable even as you build up a sweat. The material is also made from recycled waste gathered from beaches that would otherwise pollute the ocean. A center zippered pocket on the back waistband comfortably keeps your phone or keys in place, while the drawstring waist ensures that the leggings don't get dragged down.
What we dislike: Some found the size to be too large.
Adidas 25/7 Primeknit Tights: available at Adidas
Our take: This pair of leggings is just as comfortable on the trails as it is for your recovery yoga class.
What we like: Adidas's Primeknit material is one of the softest fabrics you'll find for running leggings. It's stretchy and buttery smooth for a full range of motion at every speed. A wide elastic waistband ensures that the leggings stay in place without any tightness or discomfort around your hips. Ventilation makes these leggings great for year-round use, as they insulate your muscles in the cold air and provide cooling ventilation on hot days. The 360-degree reflective panels ensure visibility on dark runs, while the bright blue color means you'll always stand out in a crowd.
What we dislike: A hidden zippered pocket on the waistband is a secure spot to stash your keys or cash, but it doesn't fit most smartphones.
Adidas How We Do Climaheat Tights: available at Adidas
Our take: Winter runners, these are the leggings you've been looking for.
What we like: The Climaheat fabric is breathable but warm, so you'll stay comfortable without overheating. This model runs a bit smaller than other Adidas women's tights for a snugger fit that stays in place. A higher rise in the back also ensures that your pants don't ride down in any weather or at any speed. Handy zippers around the ankles make these leggings easy to put on and take off without a struggle.
What we dislike: On the pricey side.
