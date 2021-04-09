Best Adidas women’s leggings for runners

What we like: Bold shiny stripes down the front and back thigh double as reflective panels for 360-degree visibility and stylish design, so you don't have to reserve these tights just for running. Adidas' AEROREADY fabric keeps you cool and comfortable even as you build up a sweat. The material is also made from recycled waste gathered from beaches that would otherwise pollute the ocean. A center zippered pocket on the back waistband comfortably keeps your phone or keys in place, while the drawstring waist ensures that the leggings don't get dragged down.