The best gold IRA service

After making the initial investment, which usually ranges from $2,000 to $5,000, there are a number of fees that a gold IRA service may charge. It is important to know and understand all of these fees to be sure you are getting the most for your money. A setup fee, for instance, may cost $50 or $100, but some companies will charge as much as $300 each year in maintenance fees. Additionally, there will be storage fees that may range from $100 to $300 per year, but if a gold IRA service charges other miscellaneous fees, such as a transfer fee, they need to divulge that fact up front.