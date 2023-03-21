What makes a perfume perfect for spring?

When looking at perfume notes, remember the top notes hit first but are quickest to fade, while the base notes sometimes don't shine through at first but last the longest. (BestReviews)

How to choose the best perfume for spring

As days get longer and the weather warms, you might be thinking about changing up your signature scent for a spring perfume. Fresh scents, certain fruits and florals, aquatic notes and green scents all evoke the feeling of spring, making them perfect for this time of year. You might also prefer to pick a less concentrated perfume for a lighter scent in spring.

What to look for in a spring perfume

While there's no obligation to change your perfume in spring, some people like to. For some folks, intermittently changing perfume is about taking a break from their main scent so they can appreciate it more when they use it. For others, they prefer lighter fragrances in the spring, much in the same way that they ditch heavy coats.

Advertisement

Fragrance families and concentration are key factors to focus on when looking for a spring perfume.

Fragrance families

Scents can belong to a range of fragrance families. These are rough groups of scents with olfactory similarities. These families let you categorize perfumes and figure out which you might like. Some fragrance families are better suited to spring than others.

Advertisement

Fresh: Fresh perfumes are cooling, zesty and uplifting, making them great for warmer weather and light enough to evoke the feeling of spring.

Floral: Spring is associated with fresh blooms, so it makes sense that floral perfumes work for spring. However, it's best to stick to lighter florals. Classic springtime floral notes include ylang-ylang, lily of the valley, jasmine and peony.

Citrus: Zingy citrus notes, including mandarin, lemon and bergamot, are popular in spring fragrances.

Green: Green scents are fresh with notes of cut grass and green leaves. With all the new growth associated with spring, they're ideal for anyone who wants a perfume that isn't too sweet or floral.

Mossy: Although associated with the woody fragrance family, which is usually better for cooler weather, mossy fragrances have a fresh, springlike air.

Concentration

Perfumes come in a range of concentrations. Some people prefer to stick to weaker concentrations in spring so their perfume isn't overwhelming.

Eau fraiche: This has a 1%-3% concentration of perfume oils.

Eau de cologne: This has a 2%-4% concentration of perfume oils.

Eau de toilette: This has a 5%-15% concentration of perfume oils.

Eau de parfum: This has a 15%-20% concentration of perfume oils.

Parfum: This has a 20%-40% concentration of perfume oils.

Eau de toilette and eau de cologne are ideal for most people at this time of year. However, those who just want a splash of fragrance might prefer an eau fraiche, while those who want a stronger scent can opt for an eau de parfum.

Best spring perfumes

Jo Malone London Poppy and Barley Cologne: available at Sephora

Although called a cologne, this Jo Malone perfume is a unisex scent with a light eau de cologne concentration. Its fruity floral notes of rose, violet and blackcurrant make it a lively choice for spring, but these are balanced with earthy barley aromas.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum: available at Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Sephora

While it isn't the freshest of spring scents, this perfume is perfect for people who love classic florals. With notes of jasmine, tuberose and rangoon creeper, it's sophisticated and reminds of springtime blooms.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette: available at Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Amazon

This fruity floral is a fresh, clean choice for spring. It's on the sweet side, with notes of plum, raspberry and rose. However, it has musky base notes and a hint of cedarwood that help to balance it and turn it into a more complex fragrance.

Advertisement

The 7 Virtues Vetiver Elemi Eau de Parfum: available at Sephora

Somehow green, herbal and spicy all at once, with a hint of wet moss, this perfume is an ideal choice for those looking for something that isn't too sweet or floral for spring. Its notes of cardamom and smoky vetiver are tempered by the freshness of grapefruit and bergamot.

Estee Lauder Pleasures Eau de Parfum: available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon

If you're looking for a complex floral for spring, this fragrance is ideal. The notes of lily, lilac, rose and jasmine blend with green accents, violet leaves and sandalwood for a balanced scent.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea: available at Ulta Beauty and Amazon

This fresh woody floral evokes the natural world and the changes of spring. White tea and sea breeze accord are delightfully fresh, while floral notes come from iris and rose and woody elements from madras wood and fern.

Advertisement

Commodity Moss Expressive: available at Sephora

Fresh, green, earthy and mossy, this fragrance is reminiscent of a hike through the woods on a wet spring day. The earthy oakmoss is balanced by a zing of citrus from bergamot and petitgrain.

Ariana Grande MOD Blush Eau de Parfum: available at Ulta Beauty

Fruity and floral, yet woody, this is a complex choice for spring. It has notes of passion fruit, pear, magnolia and rose petals, with an amber woodiness from ambrox and dreamwood.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Advertisement

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.