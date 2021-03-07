Everything you need to know about FitFlops

What to know before you buy FitFlops
FitFlop was founded in 2007 with a single mission: to make shoes that look and feel great. Since then, FitFlops have become a cult favorite for style and comfort. It comes as no surprise that FitFlops are so popular they often sell out.
To learn more about how FitFlop embraces innovation and science in its designs, keep reading our guide.
What are FitFlops?
FitFlop is a footwear brand that scientifically engineers designs for comfort and support. The company uses biomechanics, the study of the human body and how and why it moves, to create innovative and supportive designs.
What types of shoes are made by FitFlop?
FitFlop manufacturers men’s and women’s footwear styles, including sandals, boots, shoes and casual sneakers.
FitFlops are considered ideal for casual, everyday wear. It is also popular among travelers, students and commuters.
Features of FitFlops
FitFlop promises all-day comfort and support with footwear, which is delivered with scientifically engineered features.
Anatomic contouring
Many styles, like FitFlop Allegro Ballet Flat and FitFlop Stripknit Slide, feature anatomically contoured footbeds and arches. The contouring allows for natural foot movement and helps keep foot cramps at bay.
Responsive cushioning
Styles like FitFlop Lulu Toe Post Leather Sandal and FitFlop Rokkit Crystal Slide Sandal are equipped with a triple-density midsole. This responsive cushioning helps absorb shock, which puts less stress on joints while walking.
Other styles, such as FitFlop iQushion Flip-Flop, are designed with impact pillows beneath the toe and heel for targeted shock absorption.
Flexible footbed
Many of FitFlop's athleisure footwear, such as FitFlop Rally Sneaker, have flexible footbeds. This allows wearers to enjoy uninhibited movement when they flex the balls of their feet, particularly when they squat, twist or push off.
Non-slip outsole
Some FitFlops are equipped with non-slip rubber outsoles, such as FitFlop Mukluk Boot. It has textured, grippy details that provide additional traction. These styles are considered a solid choice for outdoor wear in wet or slippery conditioners.
Comfortable straps
To keep the instep comfortable, some FitFlop sandals have padded or cushioned straps, like FitFlop Ritzy Slide Sandal. This style also features a microfiber lining, which eliminates chafing and skin irritation. Some styles, such as FitFlop Sporty Logo Toe Thongs, feature straps lined with soft, flexible neoprene that is non-irritating.
Best FitFlops for Women
FitFlop Ziggy Boot: $64.99+ at AmazonConsidered a go-to fall and winter boot, this sleek, seamless style remains a favorite for its versatility. The all-leather boot is flexible and breathable.
FitFlop Florrie Toe Thong: $47.99+ at AmazonThis lightweight sandal features a charming rosette and one-inch platform. It's equipped with a built-in arch contour and a slip-resistant outsole. Also available from Macy's
FitFlop F-Sporty Uberknit Trainers: $43.99+ at AmazonSporty yet sparkly, these casual sneakers are well-suited for everyday wear. They're constructed with antibacterial, odor-resistant mesh. Also available from Macy's
FitFlop Freeflex Sneaker: $52.65+ at AmazonComfort abounds with this easy-on, easy-off style. The ultra-flexible midsole makes the sneaker a popular choice for low-impact activity or exercise.
FitFlop Superskate Mule: $44.98 at AmazonThis classic mule is designed with pressure-diffusing midsoles to absorb shock. The shoe's trim design and neutral snake print pair well with any jeans, pants or shorts.
Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.