The best kids’ loungewear

The whole point of loungewear is that it should be comfortable. The cuffs should be soft with plenty of stretch to them, since kids tend to hate tight cuffs and some won't abide elasticized cuffs at all. The waistband should have covered elastic with a soft stretch to it so it doesn't dig in. The neck shouldn't be too small so it's easy for your child to get their head through and it doesn't rub or feel tight while wearing the top.