These versatile women’s spring jackets will keep you warm, dry and stylish

Spring often brings weather that is rainy but not as cold as the weather in winter. Look for a lighter-weight jacket that keeps the rain off. (BestReviews)

QUALITY JACKETS FOR SPRING’S CHANGEABLE WEATHER

The transition from winter to spring can be unpredictable. You'll often experience chilly days, rain showers and frigid nights. A high-quality spring jacket provides warmth and rain protection without weighing you down or limiting mobility. Additionally, many are stylish and work well with nearly any outfit.

WEATHER RESISTANCE

Although spring is known for longer, warmer days, it’s also packed with sudden rain and wind gusts. Nylon and polyester can keep you dry, but you must ensure the seams and stitching are secure.

Flat-felled seams have multiple lines of stitching, providing enhanced water resistance. Heat-sealed seams are another excellent option, as they feature heated water-resistant tape that forms a bond around the hem.

Hooded jackets offer an extra layer of protection for rainy days. Those with adjustable hoods let you pull it tight to keep the cold air off your cheeks and ears. Many have high collars and full-length zippers to protect your neck from wind gusts.

LAYERING

Spring weather can fluctuate throughout the day. It’s a good idea to wear multiple layers of outerwear, so you can take one off if it warms up or add another if it cools down. Bomber and denim jackets are shorter and pair well with long-sleeved shirts and thin sweaters. On the other hand, longer jackets, such as trench coats and parkas, work well with thicker layers.

CONSIDER THE JACKET'S FUNCTIONALITY

It's essential to consider how you'll spend your day. If you're hiking or running, you'll want a lightweight, breathable jacket that won't make you sweat. If you're going to work, consider a professional-looking jacket with muted colors.

SPRING JACKET FIT

Well-fitting jackets look stylish while letting you move freely and comfortably. Some feature contoured seams on the sides to give them a tailor-fitted look. Others have drawstrings around the waist that you can tighten for a better fit.

COLOR

Many people wear bright, vibrant colors during spring. Some spring jackets have 30 or more color options. If you’re unsure which color looks best on you, try experimenting with a few throughout the season.

Still, vibrant colors won’t match every outfit. Shades of black, gray, blue or white are more versatile, as you can wear them with nearly anything.

SPRING JACKET FAQ

Q. Are fleece jackets warmer than puffer jackets?

A. Puffer jackets are usually thicker and warmer than fleece jackets. However, fleece jackets are available in light, medium or heavy options and are better suited for layering. If you want a warm fleece jacket, consider one with a high collar or hood. Those with elastic cuffs keep the cold air off your arms, making them an excellent choice for windy days.

Q. What types of materials are best for spring jackets?

A. It depends on the weather. Nylon, polyester and Gore-Tex are suitable for rainy days, while denim and cotton are excellent choices when it isn't cold or rainy.

Q. How do you take care of a spring jacket?

Some materials, such as leather or suede, require special care and cleaning. Low-maintenance materials, such as cotton or polyester, are usually machine-washable. Read the jacket’s tag or product description to understand if it has special maintenance requirements. Consider the time and effort you’re willing to put into a coat before deciding which one you want.

Q. Which spring jackets are best for wearing to work?

A. When getting a jacket to wear to work, consider whether your job has a dress code. If you work in a factory or outside, it's best to buy a durable jacket that isn't loosefitting. Those with elastic cuffs keep you safe when working with machinery since they're less likely to get caught. Blazers and lightweight trench coats have a professional style that's excellent for office jobs.

BEST WOMEN'S SPRING JACKETS

[ Levi's Original Trucker Jacket ]

This machine-washable jacket has four pockets. It's comfortable, durable and available in 11 colors. Many reviewers said it's true to size.

[ Lucky Brand Utility Jacket ]

This features button closures and a full-length zipper. It's machine-washable and has two front pockets. It's available in olive, green and navy.

[ Tommy Hilfiger Band Jacket ]

This breathable jacket features stylish brass buttons. It is comfortable, and many reviewers said they were impressed with the six vibrant color options.

[ Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket ]

This has a full-length zipper and a high collar to keep your neck warm. It is machine-washable and has two zippered front pockets. It's available in over 100 colors.

[ Levi's Upside-Downable Trucker Jacket ]

This attractive jacket can be worn upside down for an avant-garde aesthetic. It's machine-washable and made of cotton and hemp.

[ Columbia Fire Side II Sherpa Full Zip Jacket ]

This machine-washable jacket is soft, comfortable and warm. It has two front pockets and a high collar to warm your neck. It's available in six colors.

[ Levi's Melanie Bomber Jacket ]

This has two zippered pockets on the front and one on the left sleeve. It is machine-washable and made of a durable polyester material. It's available in 27 colors.

[ Outdoor Ventures Softshell Jacket ]

This features a removable hood and a two-way zipper. It has two inner pockets, two outer pockets and an adjustable waist. It is lightweight, water-resistant and available in 11 colors.

[ Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Jacket ]

This affordable jacket has contoured seams and a high collar. It is comfortable and available in 37 colors.

[ Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket ]

This is comfortable and durable. It features a classic style that works well with any outfit. It's available in eight colors.

WORTH CHECKING OUT

This anorak jacket has a drawstring waist for a form-fitting look.

This Camel Sports Rain Jacket resists water and keeps you from getting cold on windy days.

This waterproof jacket is stylish, breathable and durable.

This lightweight Baleaf Fleece Jacket is machine-washable and available in black, navy, pink and gray.

Those looking for an interesting style will love this Mordenmiss Jacket.

