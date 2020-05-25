Affordable loungewear for the hot months ahead

Since we're all spending a lot more time at home, investing in some comfortable threads is key -- particularly as we enter into hotter months when sweatpants will no longer do the trick.
You'll need summer-ready loungewear in lieu of your typical wardrobe for the season.
Whether you prefer athleisure options that can double as exercise clothes or you're simply looking for something soft to wear while you're working from home and running essential errands, we have you covered.
We've compiled a list of inexpensive but high-quality loungewear that will keep you cool and comfortable into the summer months.
Best women's summer loungewear
Alternative Lounge Shorts: $48 at Nordstrom
These super-soft shorts are a great option for when you're working from home but don't want to wear PJs all day. We like that they're not too short and can easily be thrown on for quick errands like picking up mail or taking out the dog. Be aware: They can run small.
The Perform Legging: $58 at Everlane
We love these durable leggings because they're a great bang for your buck. With their slick exterior and lightweight construction, these are perfect for lounging around, doing midday yoga, or going for long walks. Everlane offers these leggings in an ankle and regular cut.
SONOMA Goods for Life Wide Leg Pajama Pants: $19.99 at Kohl's (was $30)
With a price like this, these wide-legged terry cotton lounge pants feel like a steal. We like the elastic waistband and side pockets on these airy pants. They offer the comfort of sweats, but the wider leg makes them cooler and breezier as the weather heats up.
Prana Kaila Tank Top: $33.47 at Backcountry (was $44.95)
We like that comfy performance tank is made from recycled polyester, making it great for wicking away sweat. The vents on each side of the tank offer increased airflow for those sticky hot days. This tank runs large, so you may want to size down.
Patagonia Capilene Cool Trail Tank Top: $20.99 at Backcountry (was $35)
This performance tank is specifically designed to keep you cool on hot summer days. That means it's moisture-wicking and breathable, but it's also very soft. Some customers have noted the tank runs large under the armpits.
The Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit: $68 at Everlane
Good loungewear doesn't always have to double as athleisure. This cotton jumpsuit is a great option for when you want something a bit more pulled-together but still comfortable. We love that this jumpsuit comes in five versatile color options.
The Lux Cotton Seamed Tank Dress: $58 at Everlane
One of our favorite summer outfits is a tank dress with a pair of tan sandals and a jean jacket. Luckily for all of us, a tank dress is just as easy and comfortable to wear and style indoors as it is outdoors. We're excited about this cotton tank dress from Everlane because its fit-and-flare silhouette looks flattering on multiple frames.
The Weekend Tee Dress: $30 at Everlane
Another easy option for a day at home is the classic t-shirt dress, a summer staple. We love this version from Everlane for its relaxed, comfortable fit. This dress comes in tan, off-white, pink, and black.
Adidas Tee Dress: $40 at Adidas
Tie-dye has taken over loungewear, which is why we were excited to find that Adidas has this t-shirt dress for under $50. This 100% cotton dress features a pink and blue tie-dye print, the Adidas logo, and a boxy, oversized fit.
The Tank Bra: $22 at Everlane
When you're working from home and want to be comfortable and supported but don't want to deal with underwire, a tank bra is an excellent option. This bra is double-layered and 92% cotton. Everlane also makes a simple bralette and an adjustable bra made from recycled nylon.
Best men's summer loungewear
The Organic Cotton Crew: $18 at Everlane
A basic cotton t-shirt is a classic loungewear option. It can be dressed up when needed, but it will also look great with a pair of joggers. We like that this organic cotton crew is backed by Everlane's 365-day guarantee, which means they'll replace your shirt if it develops a hole.
Vuori Strato Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirt: $44 at Nordstrom
This moisture-wicking t-shirt is a great option for those hot and humid days. We like that the slim cut is sporty and comfortable to wear. The shirt, which comes in charcoal, heather grey, green, and light grey, runs slightly small.
Adidas Technical Crewneck T-Shirt: $25 at Nordstrom
We love a good steal from Adidas. This short-sleeve performance crew is made from Adidas's climalite moisture-wicking material and is an easy-to-wear option for lounging at home as well as exercising.
Backcountry Pentapitch Hooded Pullover: $62.96 at Backcountry (was 89.95)
Even in the hottest months, there are those mornings and evenings where it feels nice to throw on an extra layer. This lightweight pullover is designed for climbing and even offers UV protection, but it's also a great option for enjoying the indoors.
Stoic Headlands Hoodie: $20.98 at Backcountry (was $59.95)
This lightweight hoodie is another great option for chilly summer evenings. Made from a blend of breathable cotton and polyester, we think this relaxed-looking hoody is a solid option for lounging in the backyard or porch.
Adidas Ultimate Knit Athletic Shorts: $28 at Adidas (was $35)
This classic pair of Adidas athletic shorts is a great option for lounging around or doing basic errands in the summer months. We like that they're super soft and decently lightweight. They also run true to size, so they're easy to buy online.
Vuori Kore Shorts: $68 at Nordstrom
We love these lightweight, breathable shorts because they're comfortable enough to wear around the house and are a great pick for running and hiking, too. Wearers will appreciate the partial lining for added comfort and the velcro pockets in the back.
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts: $49 at Nordstrom
These ultra-soft shorts come from Zella, maker of comfortable, easy-to-wear yoga and fitness gear. We love that they're great for lounging, long walks, and working out. These shorts are designed with deep pockets and an elastic, drawstring waist.
Under Armour Men's Sportstyle Terry Joggers: $37.50 at Macy's (was $50)
These French Terry joggers from Under Armour offer a relaxed yet athletic look. The French Terry material gives this pair of pants a smooth outer look but delivers on a cozy, soft feel inside.
Under Armour Men's Flex Woven Joggers: $67.50 at Macy's (was $90)
These joggers are made with a tough but lightweight woven material designed to wick away sweat and dry quickly. They have a sharp taper in the calves and elastic cuffs for a sleeker appearance.
