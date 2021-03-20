The best Nike sandal for men

While they may be better known for their sneakers, the famed footwear and apparel brand Nike also features a line of varied and versatile sandals. Like their sneakers, they are made with both performance and style in mind, incorporating unique designs, beloved colors, innovative features and, of course, iconic logos.
Our favorite is their sporty Air Max Camden Slide Sandal, offering impressive comfort and durability. There is plenty to consider though, as we explore all that Nike offers when it comes to sandals.
What to know before you buy Nike sandals for men
Styles
There are two main styles of Nike sandals: the slide and the flip-flop. Slides are the most popular, as they feature a single wide strap that typically offers more comfort and control than a flip-flop, which are fairly simple and casual. The flip-flop, often referred to as a thong sandal, allows for more breathability but often less longevity and support over time.
Slide sandals may include extra cushions and shock absorptions, though Nike’s flip-flops are also made of quality materials and may include features offering better traction and stability.
Components
The Nike sandal is comprised of a footbed and an outsole, both of which should be considered before purchase. The footbed will influence comfort: some are flat and smooth while others are made to better support arched feet or more active users.
The outsole meanwhile deals with traction and durability. It’s typically made with rubber and foam, and many boast a decent-size platform, anywhere from half an inch to almost a full inch. The platform enhances cushioning and allows for some clearance when walking on the beach or grass.
Size
Most men’s Nike sandals run from size 6 to 12. Larger and smaller options can be found online. If shopping online, look for reviews about sizings and whether items may run large, small, or wide. If you have a history with Nike footwear, go with the size that has worked in the past. Avoid sandals that are too large, as you’re more likely to injure yourself since the sandal has less stability and control than a sneaker.
Nike sandals for men features
Colors
Just like sneakers, Nike’s sandals employ the company’s famous colorways, which are unique color palettes given to their products. While there's plenty of simple, monochromatic sandals, some include bold and stylish color combinations. You may find trendy options, as well as sandals that are pastel, neon, or metallic.
Logo
Part of the appeal for some Nike fans is showing off their logo. Most slide sandals will feature the Nike Swoosh or the Jordan logo on the strap or along the side. Flip-flops will relegate any logos to just the side.
NikeLab
Launched in 2014, NikeLab is a specialty wing of Nike where they create innovative products with collaborators and designers from around the world. These creations, which may include a couple of different sandal options, are unique, coveted and expensive.
Nike sandals for men cost
Most Nike slide sandals cost between $30 and $50, which may include some proprietary technology, advanced cushioning and popular colorways. Flip-flops run cheaper.
Nike sandals for men FAQ
Q. How should I clean my Nike sandals?
A. Nike provides cleaning directions for their sandals, which is influenced by the materials from which they are made. In most cases, it's advised to spot clean with a dry brush and mild cleaning solution as necessary. Be more careful around the footbed and strap, which can wear out more easily. Sneaker wipes will also do the trick on the sandals. Air dry once cleaned.
Q. Are Nike sandals waterproof?
A. While sandals may tolerate water, they shouldn't be submerged for long periods of time. Most are made with water-repellent materials, which is suited for casual outings at the beach or park or on a boat, but not for hanging out in the water.
Which Nike sandals for men should I get?
Best of the best: Air Max Camden Slide Sandal
Our take: Comfortable and stylish sandals that feature extra support and the iconic Nike Swoosh.
What we like: Footbed is textured to maintain stability. Nike Air heel adds cushioning. Ideal for extended walks and usage.
What we dislike: Rather pricey. Minimal color options available.
Best bang for your buck: Benassi Just Do It Sandal
Our take: Simple, classic look and affordable price may make these sandals convenient footwear for any warm-weather outing.
What we like: Popular and inexpensive slide sandals. Comfortable and lightweight. Available in a variety of designs and colors. Swoosh is on the strap and imprinted on the bottom.
What we dislike: Takes some time to break in; sizes run small.
Honorable mention: Jordan Hydro V
Our take: Adjustable and comfortable strap sandals ideal for both lounging and casual excursions.
What we like: Features adjustable Velcro strap for added stability. Footbed is contoured and cushioned. Durable sole.
What we dislike: Some users found the strap uncomfortable.
