We have a theory that the whole capsule wardrobe thing was really just a ploy to sell more silk button-downs. We're only joking, but to be honest, we love the effortless elegance a silk button-down brings to an outfit. Whether it's tucked into tapered slacks or peeking through a blazer, you can't go wrong with this look. Equipment is known for its high-quality silk shirts, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, we'd suggest this version from Everlane.