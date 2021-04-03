The best classic clog

The classic clog is an iconic piece of footwear that has evolved over time, from a wholly wooden, boxy-shaped shoe to something both stylish and comfortable today.
While the bulky toe and stacked heels aesthetic remains, the clog has been adapted, made with a variety of materials with subtle changes for added functionality.
We love Sandgrens Swedish Handmade Wooden Clog, a more durable yet classic-looking option with plenty of style. Below, we've laid out all you need to consider when buying classic clogs.
What to know before you buy classic clogs
Wearing clogs
Classic clogs are designed for casual and regular use. They’re versatile in design, appropriate for a variety of occasions and compatible with various styles.
Typically, they’re worn without socks and paired with jeans, cropped pants or skirts. They may take some getting used to, especially for those who have never worn clogs before. You’ll want to consider weight, comfort and support when deciding if a pair of clogs are appropriate for longer outings.
Clogs are often worn in clear weather because they don’t offer the best traction, and most won’t provide proper support and comfort in colder temperatures. However, there are still passionate clog lovers who brave the cold and snow with style and caution.
Material
Suede, leather, vinyl and wool are among the options of materials when it comes to the throat and vamp — the area from the tongue to the toe. Felt, faux fur and even plastic may be available as well. Some brands may combine certain materials to balance out cost, support and maintenance.
For the outsole, wood provides a classic look and impressive durability. However, it may be too heavy for some, and the signature clunking sound may be too invasive or attention-getting for certain people or situations.
Other materials for the outsole include cork, rubber or plastic, which may sacrifice some longevity for extra comfort and flexibility.
Embellishments
Clogs are frequently adorned, allowing you to add some extra personality to these eye-catching shoes. Studs, buckles and fringes are also common, and some may even boast ribbon or aesthetic laces. Such adornments, however, require extra care and caution.
Professional clogs
There are clogs available that cater to anyone working in professional settings, particularly arenas where you may be on your feet for a long time, like restaurants or hospitals. These are designed with extra support and comfort in mind, and some even boast shock absorption.
Professional clogs, however, may sacrifice in style to offer more stability.
Classic clog cost
Clogs are pricey due to their noted aesthetic and durability. Most cost around $150-$250, including options made with leather, suede and wood.
Classic clog FAQ
Do I need to break in a pair of clogs?
A. Clogs require some time to break in properly and may even take some time getting used to. If you've never worn clogs before, the weight and rocker sole may call for an adjustment period: wear them at home to practice walking in them before venturing outdoors.
How do I maintain my clogs?
A. The material will dictate what to use to clean the clogs. Leather and suede each call for their own type of cleaner to keep the shoes from cracking or wearing down. The wood portion of clogs can be cleaned with warm water and soap. Store them in a cool and dry place and if you're wearing them without socks, make sure your feet are clean and dry before use, and consider investing in a deodorizer.
Which classic clogs should I get?
Best of the best classic clogs
Sandgrens Swedish Handmade Wooden Clog: available at Amazon
Our take: We love this durable, comfortable pair of clogs that blends a classic look with some modern touches.
What we like: Handmade Swedish shoes are sturdy and reliable; leather breaks in quickly. Studded border adds style. Various color options available.
What we dislike: Takes getting used to. Sizing is complicated.
Best bang for your buck classic clogs
Dansko Women's Professional Clog: available at Amazon
Our take: This professional clog with impressive comfort and durability also comes at a solid price.
What we like: Offers proper support and structure for long hours on your feet. Well-made and designed to last. Roomy box toe. Wide range of color and design choices.
What we dislike: Constructed more for comfort than style.
Honorable mention classic clogs
Birkenstock Unisex Boston Leather Clog: available at Amazon
Our take: A slip-on pair of clogs that offer support, comfort and a fitting look for casual affairs.
What we like: From a reliable, popular brand, these clogs provide structure and cushioning for lengthy use. Adjustable buckle offers secure fit and aesthetics. Various colors available.
What we dislike: Takes time to break in. Rather pricey.
Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
