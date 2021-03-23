Espresso machine vs. AeroPress

AeroPress or espresso machine
A good cup of coffee is an essential part of the day for many individuals, so it's nice to have the right equipment to make your own quality coffee rather than relying on coffee shops. If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, you might be trying to decide between buying an espresso maker and an AeroPress.
The AeroPress is a tempting option due to its low price, but you can't make a true espresso using an AeroPress. For that, you'll need an espresso machine.
Espresso machine
Espresso machines are designed to make strong shots of espresso coffee. They're extremely versatile because you can choose to sip the espresso as is, dilute it with hot water for an Americano or use it in specialty drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes. Espresso machines use high pressure to create concentrated shots of espresso that are rich and full-bodied with a layer of crema on top.
They almost always feature steamer arms so you can heat and foam milk for specialty drinks and are often automatic or semi-automatic, so they do most of the work themselves. Although you can find some espresso machines starting at less than $100, expect to pay $150-$300 for a decent affordable option or up to $1,500 for a professional-quality home espresso machine.
Espresso machine pros
- An espresso machine is the only coffee maker that can produce a true espresso, so if it's espresso you're after, you must buy an espresso machine.
- Espresso machines have foaming arms for milk, making it easier to produce cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and other specialty drinks.
- Some espresso machines have built-in bean grinders, so you won't need a separate coffee grinder if you want to use whole beans rather than ground coffee.
- You can choose between manual, semi-automatic and automatic espresso machines, so you can decide the level of control you want over your brew.
Espresso machine cons
- Espresso machines can be expensive, especially if you want a high-quality model that makes coffee that can rival what's made in your favorite coffee shop.
- It's much trickier to clean all the necessary parts of an espresso machine than it is to quickly rinse an AeroPress after use.
- If you choose a manual espresso machine, it takes some practice to learn to make a great espresso.
Best espresso machines
Looking for a high-end home espresso machine? Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine is an excellent choice. It heats up in just three seconds, has an easy-to-use interface with LCD screen and has a built-in conical burr grinder. The Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand is a nice mid-range option and comes with or without an integrated grinder. Those on a budget might appreciate the DeLonghi Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which is simple to use and offers an impressive 15 bars of pressure.
AeroPress
The AeroPress is a small manual coffee maker that's capable of producing great-tasting coffee at an affordable price. Although it claims to be a coffee and espresso maker, it can't make true espresso. If you play with the ratios, you can make a strong, concentrated coffee akin to an espresso that you can use in specialty drinks, but it's not really espresso.
Does that make the AeroPress a bad coffee maker? Absolutely not! It excels at making filter-style coffee, is compact and portable and gives you a lot of control over your brew so you can make your coffee just how you like it. What's more, AeroPress coffee makers cost around $30 so you don't need to spend much to get a quality coffee maker.
AeroPress pros
- AeroPresses are fully manual. Since no electricity is required, they're great for camping, hiking and use on the go.
- You can adjust the amount of coffee and water you use to make concentrated coffee that's similar to an espresso, if not quite the same thing.
- An AeroPress isn't a large investment, so it's not a huge deal if you end up not using it as much as you think you might, whereas you could spend hundreds of dollars on an espresso machine you hardly use.
- You can buy reusable filters for AeroPress coffee makers, which saves you money in the long run and is better for the environment.
- The AeroPress makes smooth coffee with low acidity, which many people find superior to other types of filtered coffee.
AeroPress cons
- You can't make a true espresso with an AeroPress, so you can't really compare them to espresso machines in that way.
- While AeroPresses are easy to use, it can take a bit of experimentation to get your coffee exactly how you like it.
- If you make coffee with your AeroPress regularly, you might find the seal starts to wear after 400 or 500 uses.
Best AeroPresses
There are really only two types of AeroPress: the classic AeroPress and the AeroPress Go. The classic AeroPress is perfect for home use. It comes with all the accessories you need to make a great AeroPress coffee, including filters, a funnel, a stirrer and a scoop. The AeroPress Go is similar, but slightly more compact, and comes with a travel cup that doubles as a case to hold all the other parts. It's designed for travel, camping trips and other on-the-go uses.
Should you get an espresso machine or an AeroPress?
Ultimately, espresso machines and AeroPresses are two different beasts. Espresso machines are large pieces of equipment that are made for making shots of espresso and foaming milk. AeroPress coffee machines are compact and portable manual coffee makers that make excellent cups of coffee similar to standard filter coffee, but with a smoother flavor. If you want to make espresso, then an espresso machine is clearly the right choice for you. An AeroPress is better for lovers of filtered coffee or those who want an affordable or portable way to make coffee.
