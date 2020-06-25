The best Verizon phone

Verizon is the largest wireless carrier in the United States, with perhaps the largest coverage of the four major telecom carriers. This makes buying a Verizon phone an easy choice for many, since the phone is ready to connect to their vast network. Even so, choosing the right Verizon phone for your needs can take time. It's important to know if the phone will fit into your budget and whether you desire more features, or you crave the latest and greatest tech.