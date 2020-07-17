The best TV antenna of 2020

Look for an antenna with a range that is 5 to 10 miles farther than the actual distance to a transmission tower. (You can find maps of nearby transmission towers at fcc.gov.) Those who live in rural areas and outer suburbs should choose antennas with a range of 50 to 70 miles. A directional antenna is best if you are able to aim it at the nearest tower with little nearby interference like trees, mountains or high buildings. An omnidirectional antenna is a good choice if you don't have direct line-of-sight capability or are in a small apartment surrounded by other buildings.