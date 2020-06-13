The best solar-powered watch

Watch bands are designed in a variety of materials and colors. If you want a digital watch, you'll most likely be purchasing a plastic band. There's greater variety among analog timepieces, which may have bands made from metal, fabric, plastic, leather, or faux leather. Metal bands are considered dressier but may be less comfortable or practical for recreation and exercise. Leather bands offer a comfortable alternative that's also attractive and durable, but some may want to avoid them due to water exposure or ethical concerns. Plastic and faux leather are vegan, animal-friendly options but may lack durability.