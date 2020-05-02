The best Klipsch soundbar

If you decide to go this route, there are three options. Some Klipsch soundbars may have a subwoofer integrated, which saves space but may not be the most powerful. If you want something more potent, your second option is to purchase an external subwoofer that comes included with your Klipsch soundbar purchase. Newer models will connect wireless to your soundbar, making it easier to position and keep out of the way. Lastly, if you are unsure, you can add a subwoofer to your home theater setup at a later date. You can even add a couple for the ultimate audio experience.