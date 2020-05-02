The best in-ceiling speaker

The size and appearance of in-ceiling speakers is another aspect that's quite personal, though in general, larger sizes produce better quality sound. The other considerations here are the external diameter of the unit (specifications often give the size of the speaker, not the overall width), and the recess required. Some speakers are very slender, and only require a couple of inches of depth in the ceiling or wall. Others need 4" clearance or more. Often the required brackets are included, but don't take it for granted -- some require a separate fitting kit.