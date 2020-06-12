The best body cam

Devices that include "cop" or "police" in the description may not actually be used by law enforcement but do tend to offer the best performance for the price. They're still reasonably compact and designed to be worn outside a pocket. Image resolution can be higher, at 1296p (also known as Super HD) but still only 30 fps. However, if you drop that resolution (1080 and 720 are common user-selectable options) you can increase the frame rate to 60 fps. This gives you great choice over quality and length of recording. Expandable memory, via SD cards, is also a frequent option. Many offer night vision, but it's important to check range (expect around 30 feet). Battery life can exceed 10 hours, though 6 to 8 is average.