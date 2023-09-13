The easiest way to get stunning aerial footage is to send a drone into the sky to record a bird’s-eye view. Whether it’s a golden sunset or gigantic whales swimming just off the coast, a drone can capture scenes that would be impossible for humans to see otherwise.

But drones also pose a serious risk. On a few occasions, drones were spotted near international airports. While it will undoubtedly make for amazing footage, it puts everybody in danger. A gust of wind can blow the drone into an airplane's path, having catastrophic consequences. However, not all drones are equal, as smaller ones have more leeway.

Drones and the FAA

If you ask anybody to describe a drone, they'll probably reference the size and shape of hugely popular brands, such as DJI and Holy Stone. These are often the largest drones available commercially, while even more massive ones are used for Hollywood filming.

But on the other side of the scale, there are small drones that can land easily on your palm. Naturally, there are also hobby drones that are slightly larger and can be a lot of fun. While all of these sizes are known as drones, there is a definitive difference under the Federal Aviation Administration’s guidelines.

Since large flying machines can cause serious damage to an airplane, its passengers and everybody else around, they must be registered with the FAA. This is so that the administration can track how many drones there are, where they are flying and who they belong to.

The FAA is also taking registration one step further this year, requiring all drones to be fitted with Remote Identification technology. This lets a drone in flight provide location data and owner information to law enforcement agencies and FAA agents.

Who needs to register?

All pilots must register themselves and their drones with the FAA under one of two regulations: recreational flyers or commercial pilots. The last one is specifically when you use your drone as an income source, for example, by taking photos or videos and selling them.

However, there is one exception. You’re not compelled to register with the FAA if your drone weighs less than half a pound (8.8 ounces) and is flown exclusively under the Exception for Recreational Flyers.

Best small drones that don’t need FAA registration

[ DJI Mini SE With 3-Axis Gimbal ]

This drone is incredibly close to the registration cutoff, weighing only 8.5 ounces. That means you can’t fly it with the sticker pack or propeller guards to stay under the guidelines. It has a flying time of 30 minutes, has a 12-megapixel camera on a 3-axis gimbal and records videos in 2.7K resolution.

[ DeerC D20 Mini Drone for Kids ]

Perfect for children or beginner pilots, this drone has a 720p camera that gives you a first-person view while flying. It has one-key landing and takeoff, altitude hold and an emergency stop button. It comes with two rechargeable batteries that provide about 20 minutes of flying time.

[ Ryze Tech Tello Mini Drone ]

Weighing only 2.8 ounces, this drone has a forward-facing camera with a maximum video resolution of 720p and takes still images at a 5-megapixel resolution. It has a flight time of around 13 minutes and two antennas to ensure you don’t lose signal. It comes with propeller guards, a micro USB cable and a propeller removal tool.

[ Holy Stone HS430 Mini Drone ]

Capture amazing scenes with this drone’s 1080p forward-facing camera. It weighs 2.7 ounces and is small enough to land in a child’s palm. The drone has various flying modes, including high-speed rotations, circle flying and headless mode. The batteries provide just under 30 minutes of flying time and come with propeller guards.

[ Holy Stone Mini Drone for Kids ]

A perfect mini drone to teach kids how to fly, this model weighs only 1.55 ounces and has a flying time of about 21 minutes. Taking off is made easy with the Toss to Fly system, and it can land at the press of a button. It has several flying modes, which include altitude hold, 3D flips and auto rotation.

[ DeerC D10 Drone With 2K Camera ]

Weighing 5.8 ounces, this drone has an excellent camera considering its weight. The forward-facing camera captures videos in 1080p resolution, while still images are captured in 2K resolution. It comes with two rechargeable batteries for up to 30 minutes of flying. It features one-button takeoff and landing, speed adjustment functions and a video transmission range of up to 260 feet.

[ InkPot I06 Mini Drone ]

With three operation levels, this sturdy drone is the perfect gadget to teach kids how flying machines work. The drone’s functions increase with a higher level, letting beginners slowly increase the difficulty. It has one-button takeoff and landing, fully enclosed propellers and a low battery alarm.

[ Force1 Scoot LED Hand-Operated Drone ]

This drone doesn’t require complex controllers, as you direct its motion with hand gestures. This model is an ultrabright version of the original Scoot and has several red and blue LEDs around it. The propellers are fully enclosed in a plastic mesh housing, making the drone perfect for all ages and indoor flying.

[ Drone Eye V14 Drone with Camera ]

Weighing just under 3 ounces, this drone has a high-definition 1080p camera with a 120-degree field of view. You navigate the drone’s actions with a controller and see the camera’s view through a connected mobile phone. The batteries last 30 minutes, and the drone can do several flying maneuvers.

[ 4DRC 4DV5 Mini Drone ]

Perfect for smaller hands, this drone comes with a basic controller that’s easy to use. There is a bright LED ring around the propellers to protect them from damage, and it comes with four extra propellers. It has a forward-facing 720p camera, and the drone can take off and land with one button.

