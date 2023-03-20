Taking up photography? Pick up one of these digital cameras

For simple photos to share on social media, smartphone cameras work fine. For higher-quality photos that you want to print, though, expect to spend $500-$1,000. (BestReviews)

13 great digital cameras for beginners

Photography is one of those hobbies that is easy to get into but hard to master. It can take a dedicated amateur several years to fully understand how the camera works and explore all the features.

But few people are born with a natural talent for taking beautiful photos. So, to start your photographic journey on the right foot without being complicated, it's best to get a digital camera for beginners.

Understanding beginner camera models

There are primarily three types of beginner cameras. While the differences aren't dramatic, they will influence which accessories and add-ons you can use in the future.

Fixed lens

A fixed-lens camera is a model with a lens built into the camera body. You can't swap it out for another lens and are restricted by the affixed lens's focal length.

Fixed lens cameras often have large zoom lenses to shoot far-off subjects successfully. But they typically cannot match the other types of cameras regarding image quality.

DSLRs

A DSLR camera is the most popular type of camera for beginners and advanced photographers. Its image quality is outstanding, and it allows photographers to change out the lens depending on the situation.

One advantage of picking a beginner DSLR camera is that the lenses will also fit advanced DSLR cameras from the same manufacturer. The photographer doesn't have to spend money on several new lenses when graduating to a more advanced DSLR.

Mirrorless

A mirrorless camera offers interchangeable lenses, too. It also has a smaller camera body and lenses than DSLRs, which some beginners appreciate.

Mirrorless cameras have excellent image quality and video quality, but they don't have quite as many lens options as DSLRs, especially for telephoto lenses.

Best cameras for beginners under $300

Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera: available at Amazon

This Kodak camera offers features found in both digital and instant print cameras. This is a fun camera for beginners, is extremely easy to use and has a very low price point. Its image quality lags behind the others on the list by quite a bit, though.

Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom AZ401: available at Amazon

For those who want a huge telephoto lens in a low-priced camera, this Kodak model has an impressive 40 times magnification optical zoom lens. This camera may look like a DSLR, but it’s significantly cheaper and has a fixed lens that is not interchangeable.

Canon PowerShot SX420: available at Amazon

The SX420 has a large 42 times magnification zoom lens, making it helpful for beginners looking to start with nature photography. This fixed lens model has a lower-than-average price point, which is beneficial for newcomers to photography.

Best cameras for beginners under $600

Olympus Tough TG-6: available at Amazon

For those who want a camera that’s easy to use but that also can survive a drop or some underwater use, this Olympus fixed lens model is one of the tougher units on the market. Its image quality could be a little better, though.

Panasonic Lumix FZ300: available at Amazon

Videographers will appreciate the 4K movie resolution in this Panasonic fixed lens camera, and it delivers a handy 24x optical zoom lens, too. However, its image quality could be a bit better for photographs.

Olympus Mirrorless Pen E-PL10: available at Amazon

The Pen has a retro style, which makes it one of the sharper-looking beginner-level cameras. With its mirrorless design, photographers can swap out the lens to gain new features. It has a 4K video resolution capability.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR: available at Amazon

Of the beginner-level DSLR cameras, Canon Rebel cameras are among the most popular. The T7 delivers an easy-to-use format and strong image quality, all for a great price. Multiple lenses that fit all Canon DSLRs are available, which is handy.

Nikon D3500 DSLR: available at Amazon

The D3500 is one of Nikon’s most affordable DSLRs that also provides strong image quality. Nikon makes dozens of lenses that will fit the D3500 and other Nikon DSLRs, so it will have plenty of versatility for you as a beginner now and as your skills expand later.

Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K: available at Amazon

The G7 is a little larger than a typical mirrorless camera design, which some people will appreciate, as it’s easier to hold steady when shooting. It can record 4K video, which is a nice feature for a mirrorless camera in this price range.

Best cameras for beginners under $1,000

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II: available at Amazon

Even though the G7 X has a higher-than-average price point versus a typical fixed-lens camera, it remains easy to use. Its image quality is far better than the majority of fixed-lens cameras, which will appeal to beginners who want to make high-quality prints.

Canon Mirrorless EOS M50: available at Amazon

The M50 camera is a strong vlogging camera, offering built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, so the user can control the camera remotely. This mirrorless camera can also record in 4K video resolution, and its photographic image quality is strong, too.

Sony ZV-1: available at Amazon

For the beginning photographer who wants a strong, all-around camera, this Sony model works well for both photography and videography. It has a high price for a fixed lens camera, but it includes a high-quality Zeiss lens that’s rarely matched in other fixed lens models.

Canon Rebel SL3 DSLR: available at Amazon

The SL3 is one of the smallest DSLR cameras on the market, which will appeal to beginners who may dislike the large size of a typical DSLR. This camera is geared toward first-time DSLR buyers, and it’s extremely easy to use.

