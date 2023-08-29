They’re sleek, high-performing and multifunctional, but should you get an iPad if you already have a laptop? With four product lines to choose from, the right iPad can quickly make itself an indispensable part of your day. Each iPad offers high-tech solutions to entertainment, work and everyday life. Depending on your needs, an iPad can be a worthwhile addition to your laptop.

What can you do with an iPad?

Portability

When it comes to portability, an iPad's combination of processing power and convenience puts it ahead of most laptops. In situations where a laptop would be too big or cumbersome, you can position your iPad with a special case so that it's out of the way or mounted on a wall.

Productivity

Improved productivity with an iPad can look as simple as having Siri dictate a message, scribbling down notes using the Apple Pencil or copying and pasting files from your iPad to another Apple device. Mastering Siri shortcuts can help you complete a task in less time than it takes to boot up your laptop.

If typing on the iPad screen isn't comfortable for you, an iPad paired with a Bluetooth keyboard or a case with a built-in keyboard will still be lighter and smaller than most laptops so that you can work comfortably anywhere.

Streaming and gaming

If you mainly plan to use your iPad for playing games or streaming shows, the screen quality and minimal weight of iPads set them above laptops, especially if you’re catching up on your favorite shows in bed or away from home. Plus, the App Store makes it easy to access all your favorite streaming services with a single tap. Thousands of free games are also available in the App Store, while an Apple Arcade subscription lets you play even more favorites.

Keep in touch

You can easily use an iPad to make video calls with loved ones using FaceTime. For an even better call experience, the newest iPads feature self-adjusting cameras that keep the subjects in the center of the frame no matter where they are.

What kind of laptop do you have?

Should you get an iPad if you already have a MacBook?

Apple lovers already appreciate how easy it is to sync up calendars and files across all their Apple products. Adding an iPad into the mix bridges the gap between a small, highly portable iPhone and a more powerful but mostly stationary desktop or MacBook. You may even discover that your iPad's productivity features make it even more useful than your MacBook.

Should you get an iPad if you have a Windows laptop?

An iPad can still be useful if your other devices run on Windows, Linux or Android. However, if fully integrated functionality is a high priority for you, you may want to consider a corresponding Microsoft Surface or an Android tablet instead.

However, if you don’t mind losing a handful of connectivity features, using an iPad in addition to a Windows laptop can still help with taking notes, catching up on social media, reading and more.

FAQ

Q. How long does an iPad last?

A. Depending on how much it gets used, an iPad can last for several years. You should be able to update your iPad's OS for at least 5 years, and its battery can last for more than 1,000 charge cycles while maintaining 80% of its original capacity. If your iPad can no longer update its OS, or if your apps crash frequently, it may be time for an upgrade.

Q. Can I use an iPad as a second monitor?

A. Using the Sidecar feature, it's possible to extend your Mac desktop to use your iPad as a second display. Make sure your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are on and that you're signed in with the same Apple ID on both devices.

What you need to buy for an iPad that’s right for you

[ Apple iPad ]

The classic (and most affordable) iPad now features the A14 Bionic chip, which gives the tablet faster browsing, better multitasking and lower power consumption. Users can play games, work with image-heavy apps like Procreate, make video calls and more. Take notes or improve productivity with both the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

[ Apple iPad Air ]

The newest generation of iPad Air performs up to 60% faster than its predecessors, thanks to the new M1 chip (the same chip used in the iPad Pro). It has a 12-megapixel wide back camera and USB-C charging. It also features a slightly bigger and better screen than the standard iPad, more RAM and more storage, but it’s also nearly twice as expensive.

[ Apple iPad Mini ]

The edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen in the iPad Mini is still big enough for most tasks. This iPad features USB-C compatibility and a magnetic side attachment for the second-generation Apple Pencil, but it doesn’t work with the Smart Keyboard. Plus, its powerful A-15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity and top-of-the-line security features make it a great pick for portability and productivity.

