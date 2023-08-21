The technology of today is in a constant state of rapid evolution, all aiming to make life as easy as possible. Some of the biggest advancements in easy living have come from “smart” devices, or devices that connect to the internet to access data important to their function that can be controlled from essentially anywhere. Many of these smart devices include microphones so they can be controlled by voice commands as well as cameras for a variety of functions.

However, the inclusion of these microphones and cameras comes with a serious question: Are these devices watching and listening to us when we aren't actively using them?

What does it mean to spy?

The answer to these questions is a little more complicated than a yes or a no. To start, almost every smart device you have is monitoring you in some way, big or small, with or without microphones and cameras.

Microphone- and camera-less monitoring

Many smart devices have no microphones or cameras, but their connection to the internet is still used to track certain pieces of information, both to perform basic functions and to enable advanced features.

For example, a smart washing machine can track your cycle choices and energy usage to suggest the best cycle options for you or even to rearrange the order of options to make the most selected cycles appear at the top of the list.

Another example, and one more potentially invasive, is smart vacuums. These devices can map out the layout of your entire home and use it to compute the most efficient way to clean it.

Whether or not these kinds of monitoring can be classified as “spying” is up to you and your tolerance for data privacy.

Microphone and camera monitoring

Once you add a microphone and/or a camera, the potential for spying exponentially increases.

If your smart device has one or both of these, they can be accessed by someone that isn’t you. Whether that be a malicious hacker, a government agency or the manufacturer of the device, both live and recorded data can be accessed.

That said, the odds of a hacker or a government agency accessing this data are slim to none for most people.

The manufacturer is different — they record most if not all audio and visual data and use it to improve the functionality of their devices, especially if that device has a smart assistant.

Smart assistants

Smart assistants are the connective tissue that enables most of your smart devices to communicate both with each other and with you. The three most popular smart assistants come from Amazon, Google and Apple.

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa is perhaps the most-used smart assistant in the world, thanks to Amazon's total domination over online shopping. One way Alexa uses your data is to suggest products to you, especially products it has heard you talk about.

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is right behind Alexa in terms of market share. Thanks to several acquisitions, Google Assistant is the preferred smart assistant for many other smart products, such as lights and thermostats, and therefore has increased functionality with them.

Apple Siri

Apple’s Siri has less connectivity than Alexa and Google Assistant, as Apple prefers to keep the connectivity of their products in the family, so to speak. However, Siri still collects usage data just like the others.

FAQ

Q. Can I prevent a smart device from capturing my data?

A. No. If you're using a smart device, having your data captured is the price you pay. The only way to prevent a smart device from capturing your data is to disconnect it from the internet, something that almost always renders the device unusable.

Q. How is any of this legal?

A. That's a complicated web to unravel, but one piece of the puzzle is that many services and devices have terms of service you must agree to that include the ability to use your data to improve the function of the service or device.

