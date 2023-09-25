The importance of keeping your home network secure

With the rise in frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, you don’t even have to leave your home to be the victim of crime. If unscrupulous individuals gain access to your home network, every device on that network becomes vulnerable. WPA3 offers the most up-to-date wireless encryption protocol.

What is a router?

A router lets you connect all of your devices to the internet while you're at home. It sends information to and from all your computers, phones, tablets and other smart devices. In short, any gadget that doesn't use cellular data uses a router to connect to the internet.

What can someone do if they hack into your home network?

When someone hacks into your home network, they can eavesdrop on everything you do digitally. They can see which services you’re using and when you’re using them and monitor every bit of unencrypted information you transmit. This includes your name, address, phone number and other personal information, as well as passwords, financial information and more.

How can a WPA3 router protect your home network?

Since all information to and from the internet must pass through your home router, it serves as a gatekeeper that blocks external information requests. WPA3 stands for Wi-Fi Protected Access 3. It’s the best security protocol currently available for your home network. It creates a secure handshake between devices, offers individualized data encryption and protects against offline password guesses.

Best WPA3-compatible routers

[ Netgear Nighthawk AX2700 Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router Combo ]

The Nighthawk supports WPA, WPA2 and WPA3 wireless security protocols. It has four one-gigabit ethernet ports and one USB 3.0 port. The device covers up to 2,500 square feet and offers speeds up to 2.7 gigabits per second.

[ Asus AX5700 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router ]

For protection, this device offers WPA3 and advanced parental controls. The unit delivers speeds up to 5,700 megabits per second, and the mobile game mode minimizes latency. If wider coverage is needed, the AX5700 has built-in Asus AiMesh support.

[ Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router ]

Eero 6+ supports speeds up to one gigabit. The TrueMesh technology can intelligently route traffic for more efficient service. The system is expandable, and the automatic updates help keep your network secure.

[ Netgear R6700AX 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router ]

This more affordable Netgear option covers up to 2,500 square feet and offers speeds up to 1Gbps. It sets up effortlessly and has four one-gigabit ethernet ports.

[ TP-Link Archer AX1800 Dual-Band Wireless and Ethernet Router ]

This popular dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router offers up to 1.8Gbps speeds. It’s designed to be set up and operated by non-experts. The router is compatible with all internet service providers and has four high-gain antennas and utilizes Beamforming technology for reliable coverage.

[ D-Link EXO AX1500 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router ]

This budget model can get the job done for individuals on a tight budget. It isn’t a high-performance model but will work for smaller homes where there isn’t a high demand for internet speed. The built-in energy-efficient features help extend the battery life of home smart devices.

