The best laptop for travelers

Samsung Galaxy S5e: available at Amazon Weighing less than a pound, the S5e tablet is the lightest of the bunch. If you don't necessarily require a device with a keyboard, this tablet is a great alternative, as it has almost all the same functions as a larger laptop. If you're looking for a device that you can take virtually anywhere, the slim 5.5-millimeter width of this tablet slides into a bag when you're on the go. Keep the screen of your tablet protected from scratches when traveling around with a case.