What is a good cheap gaming laptop?
Whether you enjoy engaging a single-player story, an online battle royale or an open-world role-playing game, a gaming laptop is essential to support the immersive and expansive worlds of modern video games.
Gaming laptops cost more than standard laptops for streaming content and web browsing mainly due to the power they require, both for multitasking and graphics. While cutting-edge models can cost thousands of dollars, equipped with the fastest rendering required of forthcoming games, there are quality options that will suit most gamers on a budget who enjoy recently released video games. Here are our favorite gaming laptops for under $1,000.
Best cheap gaming laptops, from least expensive to most
Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5: available at Best BuyAt 15.6 inches, this gaming laptop from a trusted brand offers both affordability and portability to gamers on the go. Its powerful, long-lasting battery offers a chance to play while disconnected, and the advanced cooling technology keeps this laptop from overheating. A strong Wi-Fi connection and multiple ports also add convenience.
MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop: available at AmazonMSI is a leading computer gaming company that offers both high-end laptops as well as more budget-friendly options. This laptop is on the lower end in terms of RAM and storage at 8GB and 256GB, respectively, but its slim design, lightweight construction and thin bezels offer impressive portability. It also boasts plenty of power with an Intel i7 core and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: available at LenovoThough it doesn't sport a name that evokes competitive gaming, Lenovo's IdeaPad has all the necessary features to support high-end PC games. That includes AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. We also enjoy the 1TB of storage, as well as the 15.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Acer Nitro 5 Intel Core i5: available at Best BuySimilar to the previous Acer Nitro 5 entry, this slightly more expensive model comes with a larger screen size, a faster GPU and more storage. We like the keyboard that allows for the speediest responses, as well as the option to increase the RAM. A strong Wi-Fi connection and impressive audio rounds out the worthwhile features.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15: available at Best BuyWe like the versatility that this gaming laptop from ASUS offers, particularly for gamers who also need a laptop for work. It features multiple ports, strong Wi-Fi, slim design and a built-in webcam. Though it only has 8GB of RAM, the AMD Ryzen 5 processor is more than adequate for casual gamers, and the backlit keyboard provides convenience and color in dim lighting.
HP Pavilion 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop: available at Best BuyWith one of the larger screens on this list, this gaming laptop from HP features impressive color and clarity. A 144Hz refresh rate paired with Intel core and Nvidia graphics offers quality performance for casual gamers. It also boasts quality speakers and a built-in webcam with microphone so that you can easily and clearly communicate with others online.
Dell G5: available at Best BuyThis laptop sacrifices a bit of performance for impressive graphics; you can immerse yourself in the vivid, lush landscape of newer games, though chaotic online play may suffer on occasion due to its 8GB of RAM and 60Hz refresh rate. Still, with a backlit keyboard, slim and light design and strong dual band Wi-Fi connectivity, this Windows laptop offers versatility and convenience for a variety of uses.
ASUS ROG Strix G5 Gaming Laptop: available at Best Buy An Intel i7 core provides power for high-end gaming and multitasking and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is one of the best graphics cards you can get on a budget. We love the backlit keyboard and powerful Wi-Fi for added convenience; 512GB of storage will suffice for most gamers, too.
HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: available at AmazonWith a fast processor and powerful graphics card, we love this option from HP that is part of their premiere gaming series. The speed is particularly impressive, with a quick keyboard response rate and feature to prevent lag and ghosting. We also like the lengthy battery, expandable RAM and virtual reality compatibility.
MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop: available at Best BuyAnother quality entry from MSI, this lightweight model features a slim design and thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience. With one of the fastest and most comprehensive graphics cards you can get on a budget, the GF65 caters to serious gamers playing recent titles. What's more, 144Hz refresh rates eliminate any lag so you never miss a beat.
Flagship Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: available at Best BuyWith a 10th gen Intel i7 core, this signature gaming laptop from Dell features top-end graphics though with 8GB of RAM and only 256GB of storage. Its impressive extras, however, mean you might not want to opt for any accessories as it includes a built-in HD webcam, immersive speakers and a backlit keyboard.
MSI GF75: available at AmazonThe final MSI laptop on our list is this newer generation model: the G75 is fairly similar to the GF65 but with a larger screen. Despite the size, it's still quite light and portable, and its cooling technology prevents overheating. Like the GF65, it allows for a high-quality audio connection and features a decent battery life of around 7 hours should you need to disconnect.
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: available at AmazonFor those playing the newest and biggest games, we recommend this model from Lenovo that comes in just under our limit. Graphics architecture is the best for the price, especially for those playing in vast open worlds. The decent response times and a fast refresh rate keep you competitive, while a rapid battery recharge and quick start allow you to play whenever you're ready.
Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
