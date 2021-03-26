Best cheap gaming laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming A15: available at Best BuyWe like the versatility that this gaming laptop from ASUS offers, particularly for gamers who also need a laptop for work. It features multiple ports, strong Wi-Fi, slim design and a built-in webcam. Though it only has 8GB of RAM, the AMD Ryzen 5 processor is more than adequate for casual gamers, and the backlit keyboard provides convenience and color in dim lighting.