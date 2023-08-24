Myths are commonly birthed from the confusion and false information that comes from a lack of understanding. In some cases, all it takes is a short conversation or even a single text message to set things straight. In others, understanding is harder to come by. It’s especially hard when understanding is tied to complicated technological ideas, such as those necessary to make noise-canceling headphones work. Here’s a look at what these impressive, convenient headphones are and are not capable of doing.

Myth 1: Noise-canceling headphones eliminate all sound

The myth that noise-canceling headphones eliminate all sound sprouted from the desire for noise cancellation that truly eliminates all unwanted sounds.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Noise cancellation only blocks some sounds — mainly low-frequency sounds like your dishwasher running or the droning of someone talking next to you on the bus. Especially loud sounds can also break through your headphones as can heavy winds whipping through the microphones in charge of detecting the sound to be eliminated.

Myth 2: Active noise cancellation degrades audio quality

A common misconception is that active noise cancellation interferes with your music, leading to lower-quality sound or causing interference. This myth springs from the fact that active noise canceling functions by generating a “counter noise” to the sounds you want to block out.

However, this noise operates on a different frequency than your music. So, while there is technically a new sound mixed in with your music, you can’t hear it and it doesn’t affect the music.

Myth 3: Active noise cancellation is dangerous

Technically, there’s a kernel of truth to this myth. Eliminating sounds makes it much easier to be caught unawares by otherwise hearable dangers or, to be less drastic, to miss the “now boarding” call for your plane.

Health-wise, there are concerns floating around that active noise cancellation damages your hearing over time or has health-affecting radiation.

To the first point, active noise cancellation does not damage your hearing. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, lowering the decibels you take in can prevent a rise in blood pressure.

As far as radiation is concerned, there is no radiation in noise-canceling headphones. This myth likely springs from the fact that your laptop, tablet and phone do emit radiation. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration, this radiation only causes slight heating and nothing dangerous, such as cancer.

FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between noise isolation and active noise canceling?

A. Noise canceling is achieved using one or both of two methods:

Noise isolation functions essentially like earplugs. By using cushioned ear cups in headphones or rubber on earbuds, a seal is formed that works to block unwanted sound from entering your ear canal. It is much cheaper than active noise canceling and doesn't require a power source. However, you can't switch it off if you need to let sound in, and it isn't as effective as active noise cancellation.

functions essentially like earplugs. By using cushioned ear cups in headphones or rubber on earbuds, a seal is formed that works to block unwanted sound from entering your ear canal. It is much cheaper than active noise canceling and doesn't require a power source. However, you can't switch it off if you need to let sound in, and it isn't as effective as active noise cancellation. Active noise cancellation is what most people think when they hear "noise-canceling headphones." It works by using microphones to detect sound and generates a new sound that cancels out the first sound. It is more effective than noise isolation and can typically be turned off and on at will. Better active noise canceling even has tiers, so you can choose how much is blocked out. However, it requires a battery and is usually expensive.

