Backpacks aren't what they used to be, and that's good news. Because kids have so many heavy books and other items to carry, backpack manufacturers have been working on ways to make them more convenient for kids. One of the best solutions in recent years is the addition of wheels to the bottom of backpacks. School rolling backpacks can be worn as traditional backpacks, or they can be rolled using a long handle, similar to carry-on baggage. Now your kids can carry their books all school year long without breaking their backs.