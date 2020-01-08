Amazon's Echo smart speaker has been a big seller since it was introduced, but the Dot model took the device to the next level. A voice-controlled speaker, it's the perfect companion for Alexa because you can just ask for your favorite music, news, or a weather report and the smart home assistant will take care of the rest. It also allows you to make calls and control any smart home devices with your voice. You can use it as an intercom to talk with family members in any room of the house, too, so it gives you total control over your domain.