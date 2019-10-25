Now that Oct. 31 is just two weeks away, it's time to make sure you're ready for trick-or-treaters, parties, or office celebrations with an assortment of candies to give away (or indulge in yourself).
If you dread the annual trip to Costco to buy over-large, cumbersome bags of assorted mini chocolates, then we have good news for you: It's simple and affordable to order all the candy you need — and other Halloween essentials — right to your doorstep.
Here are our favorite Halloween treats available online that we think will make this spooky season frightfully sweet (and wonderfully convenient).
Deal of the day
Deciding what to hand out to the little witches, monsters, and superheroes that show up at your door for trick-or-treating can be challenging, so why not consider a collection of goodies that offers impressive variety? The Halloween Care Package by Heart and Holly comes with treats that will appeal to just about any tricksters: toys, stickers, candy, cookies, and more. It even includes some healthful snacks, plus many of the treats come in Halloween-decorated packages.
Best of the rest
Nestle makes many candy bars that have been top-sellers for generations, and the Halloween Candy Bag contains mini-sized versions of four of the most popular varieties. You'll get Nestle's Crunch, Milk Chocolate, Baby Ruth, and Butterfinger bars in your choice of 100 or 230 count bags.
Custom Varietea's 90-ounce assortment of miniature candies arrives neatly-packaged in the company's box, so you can easily reach in and grab handfuls of treats for the kiddos that arrive at your door. The mix includes Snickers, Kit Kats, M&Ms, Milky Ways, and more.
We think most trick-or-treaters would agree that Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are always appreciated. With more than 200 miniatures of the popular candy, this bulk-sized bag is made for handing out to numerous tricksters.
Enjoy Life Foods offers treats to hand out to tricksters in your neighborhood that are made of rich chocolate without unnecessary ingredients. The pack includes dark, rice milk, and rice milk crunch chocolates that are made without GMOs and ingredients that aggravate allergies.
YumEarth's Organic Lollipops don't contain artificial ingredients, allergens, gluten, or GMOs, plus they're vegan. A 5-pound bag comes with 300 lollipops in a variety of tasty flavors made with real fruit juices.
Kids love to get inked for Halloween — with temporary tattoos, of course. With a wide assortment of Halloween designs that glow in the dark, this pack of 144 temporary tats is perfect for trick-or-treat night.
Nabisco Cookies Sweet Treats: $6.32
Nabisco makes it easy to hand out cookies for trick-or-treaters. That's because the boxed snack pack contains 30 packets of the brand's top-selling cookies, including Chips Ahoy, classic Oreos, and Golden Oreos.
Brach's Kiddie Mix Variety Pack: $10.15 (down from $11.88)
Brach's Kiddie Mix contains numerous classic treats that are kid favorites, including Smarties, bubble gum, Blo Pops, sour candies, and more. The bag has a total of three pounds of candy and includes more than 145 individually-wrapped goodies.
Treat bags are a fun way to hand out a generous helping of candy, and the cool jack-o-lantern patterns of these bags by JOYIN will stand out in any trick-or-treater's candy stash. The collection comes with 72 bags that measure 11 by 17 inches, big enough to fit a fistful of candy.
Tootsie Roll Midgees, 700-count: $13.47
No trick-or-treat bounty would be complete without a few Tootsie Rolls. Fortunately, this huge bag has enough of this classic treat to hand out to many Halloween visitors — 700 hundred pieces. What's more, these Tootsies are the popular Midgee size that's perfect for little trick-or-treaters.
Supla Stationary Assortment: $13.99
In addition to candy, kids love to get toys and trinkets in their trick-or-treat bags. The Supla Stationary Assortment includes fun items like stickers, hand-stamps, tiny notebooks, pencils, and more, all with Halloween colors and themes. With 96 pieces in the pack, you'll get plenty to hand out to little ghosts and ghouls that knock on your door.
HansGo Small Pumpkin Buckets, 12 Pieces: $14.99 (down from $17.99)
These adorable compact Pumpkin Buckets are perfect for stashing pieces of candy before handing them out to costumed youngsters. They have jack-o-lantern designs and handles, just like the larger version. You'll get 12 per pack for an affordable price.
Welch's Halloween Fruit Snacks: $16.99
Parents love Welch's Fruit Snacks because they're fat-free and made with vitamins and real fruit ingredients, and kids love them because they taste great. This pack of 28 individual packets is made especially for trick-or-treating, as the snacks are shaped like pumpkins, witches, bats, haunted houses, and ghosts.
M&Ms often roll out special flavors of the renowned candy for special occasions, like the white chocolate candy corn flavor just in time for Halloween. The 24-count box has small packages that are great for trick-or-treaters.
Is your little trick-or-treater dressing up as a witch to beg for candy? This Spiderina Trick-or-Treat Bag has bold colors and a cute design that pairs well with any witch's attire. It's also made of durable polyester so it can easily hold quite a haul of candy.
Fake spiders, maze toys, mini yoyos, pumpkin rings, and more — this comprehensive novelty assortment comes with tiny toys that will go nicely with the candy you distribute this Halloween. The kit comes with 144 items that also make awesome party favors.
WTOR Trick-or-Treat Door Decor: $25.99
We love the Trick-or-Treat Door Decor by WTOR that provides decorative items to deck out your doorway in Halloween style. It comes with battery-powered pumpkin lights, spiders and webs, and trick-or-treat banners.
CraveBox Healthy Care Package: $29.95
Young trick-or-treaters will get plenty of candy when they knock on doors, so why not hand out some healthful treats for a change? CraveBox's Healthy Care Package has 40 different nutritious goodies, from granola bars to popcorn to natural-flavored fruit snacks and more.
Are you expecting some tricksters you'd like to reward with special treats? The Plush Pumpkin Basket of Treats is well-stocked with sweet indulgences by Mrs. Prindables, including six chocolate-covered pretzels and two triple-chocolate mini apples that are all decorated for Halloween.
