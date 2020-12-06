28 best deals to beat the holiday rush

The holidays are fast approaching and with some retailers already warning of delays, it’s time to take a good look at your holiday shopping list and start checking off names. Luckily there are plenty of deals right now that can help make sure you get the perfect gift for each and every loved one.
To help you out, we rounded up the top deals on the internet today. Whether you’re looking for gifts for kids, fitness enthusiasts, or home chefs we have you covered. Take advantage of these before they’re gone.
Instant Pot Duo Plus: $99.99 at Amazon (was $159.95)
With nine capabilities in one convenient appliance, the Instant Pot Duo Plus makes preparing meals and snacks super easy, even for cooks that aren’t very experienced in the kitchen. That’s because the built-in presets provide precise cook times and temperatures for several popular dishes, as well as capabilities like steaming, sauteing, slow cooking and more.
Cuisinart 8-Cup Food Processor: $99.95 at Amazon (was $185)
Help your favorite cook simplify meal-prep with a powerful food processor. Cuisinart’s 8-cup model chops, slices, and shreds with ease, plus it has removable parts that can be tossed in the dishwasher for quick cleanup.
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: from $169.95 at Amazon (were $249.95)
An active lifestyle requires earphones that are comfortable and stay put. The Powerbeats Pro offer both, as they sport a lightweight hook design that’s adjustable for a customized fit. We love that they come in a choice of several stylishly and fun colors.
iPhone 12: Various price saving options available at Best Buy
Chances are someone on your Christmas shopping list would love a new iPhone. Choosing the best option for your loved one is easy at Best Buy where the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max are available at discounts of up to $800 off with an approved trade-in.
Samsung 82-Inch Class 8 Series TV: $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $600)
With holiday sales in full-force, it’s a great time to invest in a new TV. This smart model from Samsung delivers ultra high definition image quality and bold sound along with a generous 82-inch screen, so it’s an outstanding choice for large rooms and home theaters.
PMD Personal Microderm Classic: $99 at Ulta (was $150)
Home beauty gadgets are all the rage, like PMD’s microderm tool that can enhance skin’s natural glow. It has a patented spinning disc system that whisks away old skin cells, promoting new cell growth for a fresh, polished look. Sensitive to moderate discs included for customized treatments.
Fire TV Stick: $27.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)
In addition to working with Alexa, the all-new Fire TV stick now has volume and power controls making streaming even easier. It’s a great stocking stuffer for anyone who loves to explore new tv shows and movies from the top streaming platforms with a simple yet capable streaming device.
Calphalon Premier 10-Piece Cookware Set: $469.99 at Macy's (was $789.99)
Organizing kitchen cabinets can be challenging, but this cookware set is crafted to help make the most of limited storage space. Each of the well-made stainless steel pots and pans are designed for stacking, so keeping them organized and accessible is a breeze.
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket: $83.85 at Backcountry (was $129)
A fleece jacket is a must-have when the weather gets cold. The Los Gatos is both warm and stylish, and can be worn by itself on chilly days or under a coat for an extra layer of warmth when it starts to snow.
Shark Vertex DuoClean Cordless Stick Vacuum: $279.99 at Kohl's (was $419.99)
The cordless Vertex DuoClean is so lightweight and easy to use that its versatile cleaning capabilities may surprise you. It offers impressive suction power, allergen-trapping HEPA filtration, and a self-cleaning brushroll - all features that will make your holiday cleaning chores a snap.
VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch: $41.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
The KidiZoom smartwatch is a gift that both parents and kids can appreciate. That’s because this durable device provides access to content that is as educational as it is fun, plus it can play games, share photos, snap selfies, and more.
DeWALT ATOMIC 4-Tool Combo Kit: $399 at Home Depot (48 percent off)
The DIYer on your list will appreciate a gift of essential tools for repair and building tasks. DeWALT’s ATOMIC kit includes an oscillating tool, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and drill/driver, plus two batteries to keep the useful collection of tools powered and ready to go.
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)
Avid cooks love appliances that simplify life in the kitchen, and it doesn’t get much easier than a cordless hand blender. Since its power comes from a rechargeable battery, there are no cords to get in the way of culinary creativity.
NordicTrack RW900 Rowing Machine: $1,599.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $1,999.99)
The holiday season is a great time to start thinking about getting in shape in the new year. The RW900 rowing machine provides a comprehensive workout and comes with a huge touchscreen to access trainers and programs to keep you motivated.
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)
Did you know that the Echo Dot has a fresh new look? The 4th generation model sports a sleek, orb-like design that looks great anywhere you place it. The sound quality has also been improved, and it’s still compatible with Alexa voice control for entertainment, news, and information on demand.
Stoic Flannel Lounge Pants: $16.22 at Backcountry (were $24.95)
From hanging out around the house on Christmas morning to taking a long winter’s nap, these lounge pants are designed for comfort. They are made of a soft flannel material and have a drawstring closure for an adjustable fit.
Surface Pro 7: $599 at Best Buy (save $360)
Not only does the Surface Pro 7 offer speedy performance in a trim design, but it converts from a laptop to a tablet to make it easier to do things like streaming, using social media, storing files, and more. It makes a great present for a student or anyone who needs a reliable device for work.
BH Cosmetics Naughty 30 Color Shadow Palette: $21.75 was Ulta (was $29)
Naughty eyeshadows, oh my! This holiday themed eyeshadow palette from BH Cosmetics is packed with enough fun, festive colors to create a unique look every day of the holiday season and into the new year.
bObsweep PetHair Vision Robotic Vacuum: $247.49 at Kohl's (was $649.99)
Dirt and pet hair can’t hide from this robot vacuum thanks to the proprietary VisiOn camera that claims to “sees” hair and suctions it away. Built-in WiFi, voice control capability, and smart mapping technology are also part of its impressive feature set.
Sunny Health & Fitness Motorized Folding Treadmill: $304.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $429.99)
If you are shopping for a fitness gift on a budget, check out this compact treadmill. It’s affordable, straightforward to use, and folds for storage. It’s a great choice for those looking for a quick workout and for exercise enthusiasts with limited space.
Circulon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set: $113.99 at Macy's (was $142.99)
Cookies, cakes, pies, and more - you’ll need a well-stocked bakeware set to prepare all of your favorite holiday treats. Fortunately Circulon makes a 10-piece collection that includes all of the essentials, each constructed from durable non-stick steel that’s PFOA-free.
Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS: $169.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)
The Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch can tell time and help you track and navigate your adventures, all while monitoring your heart rate. It stands out from many other smartwatches because of its rugged build that protects it from harsh outdoor conditions. It makes an ideal gift for the adventurer on your list.
Samsung Soundbar: $279.99 at Best Buy (was $499.99)
Give yourself the gift of a better sound experience when watching TV with a new soundbar. The exciting surround sound quality of this Samsung soundbar will make you feel like you’re at the cinema.
Therapedic Reversible Plush Weighted Blanket: $69.99+ at Bed Bath and Beyond (was $99.99 - $159.99)
Snuggling up with a weighted blanket allows you to get cozy and warm, with the added benefit of a soothing extra weight built into the blanket. This plush option is available in a number of weights to meet your needs.
Jack Black All Jacked Up Gift Set: $29 at Macy's ($46 value)
Jack Black products will help your favorite guy look his best. The brand’s cleansers and moisturizers have fresh scents and are made without harsh ingredients. Buy them in a trio gift set for the perfect stocking stuffer.
Welhome 6-Piece Towel Set: $68.99 at Macy's (was $116)
Thick, cozy towels are essential for bathtime, plus they can provide a fresh look to any bathroom. This set includes two of each bath, hand, and wash towels that are made of a soft cotton blend and available in choice of several decor-friendly colors.
JE Make It Simple Mini Electric Sewing Machine: $89.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)
For novices and occasional sewers, a compact sewing machine is a practical gift. Although this small machine is fairly basic, it offers helpful features like 12 stitch patterns and an accessory set to help you get started.
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: $26.49 at Amazon (was $34.99)
Not sure which LEGO set to buy for the child on your shopping list? A classic set includes numerous pieces with endless building possibilities. It’s a great gift for children 4 and up, and even grownups who like to get in on the fun with the kids on Christmas day.
