Best Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, games, and toys for people of all ages

Cyber Monday has long been the day when people shop gadgets, games, and toys on sale. It’s always been an all-online sales event, but this year — with everyone shopping online for pretty much everything — it’s an opportunity to get great deals on everything you (and your kids) want and need.
Now is the time to wrap up your holiday shopping. With delivery delays and restocking slow-downs, retailers are incentivizing consumers to shop gifts now by offering the biggest discounts of the year. So whether you’re looking for gadgets to improve life around the house or toys and games to keep everyone entertained, check out these can’t-miss sales on popular products for people of all ages.
Best Cyber Monday deals on gadgets
iRobot Roomba i3+: $399 at Amazon (was $599.99)
The perfect gift for anyone suffering from seasonal allergies, the Roomba i3+ effortlessly picks up 99% of pollen and mold as it tidies up. The only thing better than having a robot vacuum in your home is knowing that it will empty its own dust bin.
JBL CLIP 3: $29.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99)
Why settle for the underwhelming sound of your tinny smartphone when you can always have this loud and crystal-clear portable speaker by your side? The JBL Clip 3 is available for a steal right now.
Galaxy Tab S7: $527.85 at Amazon (was $649.99)
It is rare to find a tablet with a laptop-like performance at this low price point, and its lightning-fast WiFi speed, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and impressive display make the Galaxy Tab S7 the must-buy tablet of Cyber Monday.
Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard: $89.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)
The Huntsman is comfortable and durable, and its array of vibrant LED lights looks cool on any desktop. PC gamers also love it for its blazing speed. A tiny light sensor within each key inputs your command before the key is fully pressed, and gaming enthusiasts will feel the difference.
SEGA Genesis Mini: $49.99 at Amazon (was $79.99)
If you want to revisit your childhood or missed out on some of Sega’s best before now, this little Sega Genesis console includes 42 classic games such as “Golden Axe,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Strider,” and “Tetris” alongside a pair of controllers for multiplayer fun right out of the box.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: $35.49 at Amazon (was $49.99)
If you live in a household that enjoys multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch, Cyber Monday is the best time to stock up on premium wireless controllers. Act fast on this one because they’re on their way to selling out.
Best Cyber Monday deals on games
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!: $44.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)
An adorable and accessible remake of the classic for a new generation, this Nintendo Switch game is the best way to introduce a kid to the expansive world of Pokémon with a trusty Pikachu pal at their side.
Star Wars: Squadrons: $16.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)
Pilot New Republic X-Wing Fighters and Y-Wing Bombers across multiple star systems to hunt down the evil Empire’s remaining forces once and for all in this intense dogfighting game. After the main story is done, the white-knuckle action really begins when you take the fight online.
Halo Wars 2: $9.99 at Best Buy (was $39.99)
Test your strategic might against opposing armies over Xbox Live as either the tenacious human-led UNSC or the brutal alien warriors of the Banished in “Halo Wars 2.” This content-packed game is the perfect gift to keep Halo fans entertained until “Halo Infinite” releases in 2021.
Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection: $24.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
The comprehensive version of “Mortal Kombat 11” supports a beefy roster of 34 bone-snapping fighters that range from classics like Baraka and Rain to newcomers like Rambo and the Kollector. “Mortal Kombat 11” is a top pick for mature players who love fierce fighting games.
Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: $19.99 at Best Buy (was $29.99)
Experience the blocky world of “Minecraft” in a whole new light as up to four players team up to battle countless monsters lurking within multiple dungeons to earn the priceless treasures waiting at the end. This version includes bonus jungle- and winter-themed dungeons normally sold separately.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition: $19.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)
Whether you are web-slinging through the New York City skyline or battling iconic foes like Rhino, Scorpion, and Taskmaster, this immersive game feels like you are playing through Spider-Man’s all-time best comic book adventures.
Watch Dogs Legion: $29.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)
Recruit anyone and everyone to fight back against the villains ruling over a dystopian London in “Watch Dogs Legion.” This steep discount on a recently released game is a big surprise for Cyber Monday.
Rare Replay: $9.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)
Race with “R.C. Pro-Am,” fight your friends in “Killer Instinct Gold,” adventure in “Banjo-Kazooie,” get lost in “Grabbed by the Ghoulies,” collect candy-filled friends in “Viva Piñata,” and experience 25 other timeless classic Rare games in one convenient and affordable bundle.
Best Cyber Monday deals on toys
Pokémon My Partner Pikachu: $13.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)
This cute and talkative little Pikachu features three touch sensors, waving arms, wiggling ears, a light-up tail, and flashing cheeks. With over 100 unique interactions and two engaging play modes, this is a must-have toy for young Pokémon fans.
Bandai Tamagotchi On: $49.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)
Bandai revamped the classic 90s virtual pet toy by adding a full-color display, a wide range of activities, and the ability to marry pairs of these adorable creatures. Kids and tweens will love this new toy that will make parents nostalgic for a simpler era of electronics.
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Underwater Robot: $15.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)
With 201 pieces and instructions for three different models, the only problem LEGO fans will have with this value-packed set is whether to build the underwater robot, submarine, or deep-sea crane first.
Fisher-Price Linkimals Counting Koala: $19.99 at Best Buy (was $24.99)
With preschool just around the corner, this charming koala is the perfect pal to help teach little ones how to count to 10. If this koala’s crinkly ear and rattling ball spinner won’t hold a baby’s attention, its collection of 50 adorable songs will.
Jurassic World Epic Roarin’ Tyrannosaurus Rex: $31.79 at Amazon (was $39.99)
Jurassic World is filled with dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, but everyone wants to play with the T-Rex. This realistically detailed and extra-large action figure thrashes its head, bites, and unleashes a scary roar at the press of a button.
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Airplane: $58.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99)
The airplane features a folding fuselage that opens like a dollhouse with wings and plenty of room for favorite mini figure passengers. With a whopping 574 pieces to assemble, this stylish LEGO playset is sure to keep young builders entertained.
Melissa & Doug Giant Goat: $34.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)
Cuddly, sturdy, attractively detailed, and as tall as a real baby goat, this plush toy makes an excellent gift for children who love animals. Its lifelike floppy ears, gently curved horns, and scraggly beard make this giant goat even more endearing.
Kid Trax Real Rigs Interactive Recycling Truck: $125.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)
With over 100 voice lines, a safe but fun top speed of 1.5 mph, and a delightful personality, it is easy to see why this happy-go-lucky rideable recycling truck is one of 2020′s top toys. Its sorting slots and exciting dump truck feature encourage kids to recycle, too!
