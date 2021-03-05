The best scrub for women

If you work in the medical, veterinary or clinical fields, scrubs are part of your uniform. In the past, scrubs were mostly made of cotton and often felt stiff or uncomfortable. These days, they’re made with softer cotton as well as polyester, spandex and rayon. The blends contribute to the overall durability of scrubs, while making them colorfast and more comfortable. Another perk of modern scrubs is their availability in a wide variety of colors and prints.