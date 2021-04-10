How to use a portable air conditioner for camping

Camping with a portable air conditioner
There is nothing quite like camping under a wide-open sky unless it’s during the most humid months of the summer. The good news is you don’t have to give up air conditioning while braving the harsh temperatures of the great outdoors.
There are grab-and-go options that require just the simple flip of a switch, from a battery-operated unit to those with a cord to be plugged into a generator — a more powerful model. Air conditioning in a tent could change how you sleep on your next camping trip. Here’s a look at a few ways to use a portable air conditioner while camping.
Essentials needed to hook up a portable air conditioner
If you want to cool down your tent with a portable air conditioner while on your next adventure, be sure to book a campsite that has an electrical hookup. You will need a generator or an air conditioning unit that runs on battery power.
What to consider when buying a portable air conditioner
Bringing a portable air conditioner with you will probably make your camping experience more enjoyable. If traveling by yourself, a small, battery-operated unit will be your best choice, while a larger floor unit requiring ventilation is a better option when traveling with many people.
Tent size
When considering a portable air conditioner to purchase for camping, be sure to take note of how many square feet the model will cool.
Ventilation
While the larger portable air conditioners provide more cooling and coverage space, they do require proper ventilation like the home window models. You will just need a small exit hole for the airflow to be routed outside of your tent. You may want to consider a tent like the OT QOMOTOP that has a built-in electrical cord port to connect a larger portable air conditioner inside to an outside generator. Also, be sure the tent is set up in a cooler area at the site, so the AC unit does not have to work harder to produce the same results.
Weight of the portable air conditioner
When taking a portable air conditioner with you on your next camping adventure, it is important to consider its weight. The lighter the model, the easier it is to transport.
Power source
How does a portable air conditioner get its power? There are essentially just two answers to this question — battery or electricity. If you opt for a battery-powered model, it will be a smaller unit that will likely be ideal for just one camper in a dome tent. For larger coverage in a multi-room tent like the Ozark Trail's Instant Cabin Tent, a more powerful model should be considered. Keep in mind the higher the BTU, the more cooling it will provide.
Noise
You want to consider purchasing a model that is on the quieter side not only for your sake while sleeping but to respect other campers at the campground too. Most portable air conditioners today have a reduced noise output, but it is important to choose one that specifies a comfortable noise level for quiet operation.
How to use a portable air conditioner while camping
After a day of exploring the outdoors hiking, fishing or kayaking, you will want to be sure you are well rested for the next day’s activities. One way to guarantee a good night’s sleep is with a comfortable airbed, but circulation is equally as important. The addition of a portable air conditioner in your tent can be the difference between an enjoyable camping experience and an incredible one. The best part about bringing it along is that it also acts as a dehumidifier to reduce a tent’s humidity. For models that need to be hooked up to an outside generator, many tents have power ports to easily run power inside to your portable air conditioner. Some models today even offer the additional option of heating, so you can bring it with you for year-round camping.
How much cooling do you need?
For multiple people sleeping in one tent, you will naturally need a more powerful model than if you are camping alone. For the former, you will need a generator to plug the air conditioner into while if you go it alone, a battery-powered unit designed for up to 250 square feet will probably be sufficient. For a 150 square foot tent, you will need an air conditioner with a minimum 5,000 BTU rating to cool down the tent properly. The larger the tent, the more BTU you will need.
Best portable air conditioners of 2021
NEXGADGET Portable Air Conditioner: available at Amazon This battery-powered, portable oscillating cooling tower offers three levels of airflow and up to 9 hours of chilled air.
ASANDH Portable Air Conditioner: available at Amazon You can easily recharge this unit with your laptop while adding water or ice cubes to help take the temperature of a two-person tent down another 5 degrees.
SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner: available at Amazon If you are camping with your entire family in a larger tent, this lightweight model has wheels for easy portability, a simple plug-in operation and can cool down up to 200 square feet of space quickly. This portable air conditioner does not have to be vented outside the tent.
Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner: available at Amazon The handles on either side of this model are ideal for transporting from your vehicle to the campsite. There is a small hose required for ventilation and remote control to make cooling down the tent a breeze.
Kellie Speed is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.