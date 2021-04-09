Which backpack is best for hikers?

Best backpacks for hiking
Owning a good hiking backpack is worth it for so many reasons. You won’t need to stuff your snacks in your pockets or worse, experience chafing from a heavy, poor-fitting backpack.
A good hiking backpack can come in handy for a variety of purposes, from short excursions to multiple days of backpacking. Backpacks for hiking are designed for long-term comfort and are made with sturdier materials than typical student backpacks. They are adjustable to make heavy loads feel weightless and offer clever storage features to keep outdoor essentials within easy reach.
Here’s our guide to choosing daypacks and backpacking packs and our favorites in each category.
How to pick a backpack for hiking
While buying a hiking backpack doesn’t have to drain your bank account, the choice should be given some thought before a purchase to avoid having to replace your backpack too soon. All bodies are shaped differently, and it may take some trial and error to find a backpack that’s a good fit for your build. Plus, the type of backpack you need depends on the length and environment of your planned hike.
Picking a backpack for your build
Even on short hikes, you’ll want a comfortable backpack that includes supportive straps. Backpacks are constructed to disperse weight along the hips, rather than the shoulders, allowing for a more comfortable and balanced load. Some backpacks designed for longer adventures have aluminum internal frames to further assist with heavier loads.
Backpacks are also designed with slight differences to accommodate different wearers. For example, women’s backpacks are typically smaller, and have more angled hip straps and contoured shoulder straps, while backpacks for youth feature more adjustability to allow the child to use it as they grow.
Hiking backpack capacity
Backpack capacity is measured in cubic inches or liters. A good size for a daypack is generally 20-35 liters, though a backpack as small as 15 liters could be sufficient. For hikes requiring additional gear or clothing, or for parents carrying supplies for their children, a backpack in the 36-50-liter range is better.
Packs for backpacking are usually 51-80 liters. For longer backpacking trips, mountaineering or backpacking in winter weather, you’ll want a backpack that’s 70 liters or larger.
Hiking backpack features
Hydration packs: Many backpacks have special compartments and cutouts for hydration reservoirs and its sip tubes, but some have side pockets to easily access water bottles.
Accessible pockets: For easy access to snacks, maps or other necessities, look for backpacks with elasticized side pockets and pockets on the hip belt. Pockets that make it easy to reach rain jackets or gloves are especially helpful in uncertain weather conditions.
Gear loops: Depending on the activity, you may want a backpack that offers webbing or tool loops to attach crampons, sunglasses or trekking poles.
Ventilated back panel: Some backpacks include foam channels or a panel of breathable mesh that separates the backpack from your back to allow for better ventilation.
How to try on a backpack
If possible, have someone help evaluate your pack’s fit. Load the backpack with about 15 pounds of weight to simulate what you’ll be carrying on a hike. Adjust the backpack’s hip and shoulder straps so the hip belt fits snug but is not tight at the top of your hips. Remember that most of your backpack’s weight should be on your hips, not your shoulders. The shoulder strap anchor points should hit the tops of your shoulder blades.
Best hiking backpack for day hikes
HIKPRO 20L Backpack: available at Amazon Spacious, lightweight, and affordable, this daypack has three zippered compartments plus elastic side pouches. Its rudimentary straps might be better suited for shorter hikes.
Outlander Ultra Lightweight Backpack: available at Amazon It's lightweight and offers handy pockets and straightforward design. While it's quite affordable, its quality issues mean it might not be very durable.
The North Face Borealis 28L Backpack: available at Amazon (men's and women's), Dick's Sporting Goods (men's and women's) and Backcountry Equally comfortable on the trail or on campus, this backpack features injection-molded foam shoulder straps, a mesh back panel, built-in safety whistle and pockets for either a laptop or a hydration pack.
Gregory Nano 18L Hydration Pack: available at Campsaver It lacks a padded hip belt, but this compact, lightweight backpack offers a hydration sleeve, mesh side pockets and a sternum strap.
Osprey Stratos 24 Pack: available at Campsaver and Backcountry This men's pack is pricey, but users appreciate its comfort and attention to detail. The design takes features from backpacking-style packs, like weight suspension and clever storage options, and applies them to this daypack.
Deuter Speed Lite 24 Pack: available at Backcountry and Amazon Get a light, minimalist design without sacrificing comfort in this unisex daypack, which offers adjustable fit and features like accessory loops and a large front stretch pocket.
Mystery Ranch Urban Assault 21 Daypack: available at Campsaver, Backcountry, Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon This daypack offers a ventilated mesh back panel and a unique front-opening system to easily see your gear. It also has storage for laptops and tablets for commuter use.
Best hiking backpacks for backpacking
TETON Sports Scout 3400: available at Amazon This feature-laden frame backpack is surprisingly durable and roomy, but it's a little heavy for long excursions and some users had trouble fitting their sleeping bag into the storage compartment.
Osprey Aura AG 50: available at Campsaver, Backcountry and Amazon This top-of-the-line pack features thoughtful storage options and a suspension system to make your load feel lighter and more comfortable.
Osprey Atmos AG 50: available at Campsaver and Backcountry The men's version of the Aura, this pack also features a supportive suspension system as well as helpful touches like trekking pole storage and stretch mesh pockets.
Granite Gear Crown2 60L Backpack: available at Backcountry (men's and women's), Amazon (men's and women's) and Campsaver Featuring ripstop nylon, a molded foam back panel and a suspension frame, this water-resistant backpack is lightweight and easily adjustable. However, some users had issues reaching their water bottles in the side pockets.
MOUNTAINTOP 40L Hiking Backpack: available at Amazon It has well-padded hip and shoulder straps and a channel for back ventilation, plus lots of straps for storage. Some users wished it had more and better placed compartments.
Osprey Renn 65: available at Campsaver For extra-large backpacking capacity on a smaller frame, this comfortable backpack, designed with women's body shapes in mind, is adjustable and includes features like a rain cover.
