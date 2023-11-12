Warm, timeless and stylish, a wool coat is the perfect outer layer for when the weather starts to cool down. Wool coats are available in a range of styles, colors and price points, so whether you’re looking for something sleek and tailored or draped and contemporary, you can add your dream coat to your wardrobe this fall.

What to look for in a wool coat

Generally, a wool coat isn't something you replace right away. Investing in a quality wool coat means you'll be able to enjoy it for many years.

With that in mind, it's important to think about how you'll incorporate a wool coat into your wardrobe. Do you want a classic black, navy or camel coat, or do you want to stand out with plaid or a bold color? Do you want to play with proportions or keep a classic silhouette? Do you want a coat that zips or buttons, or do you prefer an easy-to-layer wrap coat?

Remember that fall layering will affect how your coat fits. You may need to size up in order for your wool coat to fit comfortably over sweaters or hoodies.

Types of wool coats

The Chesterfield is one of the most common overcoat styles. It is knee-length or longer and may be single- or double-breasted.

is one of the most common overcoat styles. It is knee-length or longer and may be single- or double-breasted. Topcoats are another type of overcoat, lighter-weight and no longer than knee-length.

are another type of overcoat, lighter-weight and no longer than knee-length. Peacoats , another classic style, are shorter double-breasted coats with fold-down collars.

, another classic style, are shorter double-breasted coats with fold-down collars. Originally a military style, duffle coats are recognizable by their toggle fasteners.

are recognizable by their toggle fasteners. The car coat gets its name from its necessity during the chilly early days of the automobile. They're knee-length, single-breasted coats.

gets its name from its necessity during the chilly early days of the automobile. They're knee-length, single-breasted coats. Wrap coats may have button closures, but generally, they tie closed with a belt.

Wool vs. wool-blend coats

Coats made from 100% wool will keep you very warm since wool is a great insulator. Wool is also antimicrobial and more stain- and odor-resistant than wool blends. However, wool coats also tend to be more expensive and may lose their shape if not properly cared for.

Wool blends, on the other hand, tend to be more affordable as well as less itchy. The warmth of wool-blend coats varies depending on the percentage of wool used, the kind of wool in the fabric and what other fibers are used. For example, a wool blend with cotton will be lighter-weight and better suited to warmer days, while synthetic fibers help increase warmth. If you want a warmer wool-blend coat, look for one with at least 60% wool.

Wool coat care

While wool is famously water-resistant, it isn't waterproof, so avoid wearing your wool coat on rainy days. Wool-blend coats, even those treated to be more water-resistant, are also better suited to clear days. If needed, air-dry your coat by laying it on a flat surface to avoid stretching it.

Coats made from 100% wool almost always need to be dry-cleaned. To a lesser extent, the same is true for wool-blend coats. If your coat is machine-washable, use your machine's wool setting if it has one or the gentle setting if it doesn't. Always check the care instructions for proper washing and drying.

Best women's wool coats for fall

[ Calvin Klein Women's Wool Jacket ]

A classic camel topcoat is a must-have for a fall wardrobe. The sturdy wool blend and button closures can help keep you warm on chilly days. The coat also comes in two other colors.

[ Lands' End Women's Insulated Wool-Blend Coat ]

This sleek knee-length coat in petite plus sizes features a quilted lining, a two-way zipper and three pockets for the perfect balance of style and practicality. It comes in eight colors, including red.

[ BCBGMaxAzria Women's Long Draped Coat ]

If you want to stand out from the crowd, this two-toned draped coat is a great option. It features a wide shawl collar and sleek lambskin leather sleeves with zipper details.

Best men's wool coats for fall

[ Men's Lands' End Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Peacoat ]

A quality peacoat is perfect for dressing up almost any outfit. This one is made with a wool-blend shell and a quilted, lightly insulated lining. It features two side pockets plus a buttoned inner pocket.

[ Michael Kors Men's Madison Topcoat ]

Enjoy the warmth and appearance of luxury Italian wool in this modern single-breasted overcoat. The wool blend is made with cashmere, and it's fully lined.

[ Pendleton Men's Jacquard Zip Wool Coat ]

Featuring bold Pendleton prints and a go-anywhere shirt-jacket style, this wool bomber coat is a great choice for a fall outing. It is constructed with USA-made wool and has a zip closure and side pockets.

[ Dockers Logan Wool-Blend Jacket with Bib ]

Made with midweight insulation and a fixed softshell bib, this jacket for big and tall men offers excellent warmth for cool days. It has four pockets, including one inner zipper pocket, and comes in four neutral colors.

[ London Fog Signature Wool-Blend Overcoat ]

Available in five colors, this classic coat is perfect for the office or a night out. It features refined details such as four-button cuffs, side and interior pockets and a center vent for easy movement.

