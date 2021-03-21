Best white wine under $20
Though white wine often takes a back seat to the more popular varietals of red, there is no shortage of options that range in body, flavor, and quality. What’s more, price doesn’t have to be a factor when it comes to enjoying fine white wine.
From bold and dry to light and zesty, we've rounded up an assortment of white wines under $20. These cater to varied tastes and include familiar, reliable names to lesser-known brands and types for more outgoing drinkers. These are the best cheap white wines you can find.
White wines, from least expensive to most
Domaine de Bernier Chardonnay: available at DrizlyWe love this classic, unoaked chardonnay from France that champions earthy and floral aromas and endnotes for a surprisingly refreshing, full-bodied wine. It features delicious citrus flavors, including pear and orange, and pairs well with white meats, seafood and soft cheeses.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Sauvignon Blanc: available at SauceyRobert Mondavi is a popular vineyard in California known for making accessible and affordable wines, and this bottle is a delightful, lively, sauvignon blanc. A balance of fruity, herbal and mineral flavors, it's easy to drink, so you can enjoy it on its own or pair with a light meal.
Dark Horse Chardonnay: available at SauceyFor fans of innovative, oaked chardonnay, this is a rich, creamy white from a popular California brand. Aromatic and fruity, we love the hints of pineapple and apple. Though fermented in stainless steel vats, there are still traces of cream and butter in its textured body, but not so much to make it too bold or potent.
Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay: available at Drizly.Here's the full-bodied, rich and creamy chardonnay so many drinkers have come to love. Rich, dry, and oaked, tropical fruit flavors mix with honey and vanilla for a complex, layered taste. It pairs well with a lot of meals, including more sumptuous foods, but also complements grilled fare and citrusy salads and sides.
Castelfeder Mont Mes Pinot Grigio: available at Wine AccessBright and lively, we love this northern Italian pinot grigio that evokes a warm spring day. Flowery aromas and citrus flavors are delectable, and the dry, medium body allows this to be enjoyed on its own or with light salads, seafood or even white meat.
Gnarly Head Pinot Grigio: available at SauceyThough made in America, Gnarly Head wines boast a Mediterranean taste with bright and lively bottles, including this pinot grigio. Medium-bodied with brilliant notes of nectarine and honeydew, this refreshing option pairs with grilled food and zesty flavors — don't forget to take in the flowery and fruity aromas first, though.
Dr. H. Thanisch Feinherb Riesling: available at Wine AccessRiesling is usually avoided by those who don't like the sweet taste associated with lower quality wines, but this German bottle will win over any doubters. The hint of sweetness complements a light, crisp taste. It includes citrus and stone fruit flavors with a balanced minerality that makes this a most refreshing repast.
Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc: available at SauceyClassic sauvignon blanc lovers will embrace this layered, rich bottle from a trusted California winemaker. You'll detect guava and grapefruit aromas alongside melon and honeysuckle flavors for a fruity, crisp drink. Pair with your favorite salad and herbal dishes for maximum enjoyment.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc: available at DrizlyOne of Australia's most popular brands, the beloved sauvignon blanc from Marlborough is a triumph of new world winemaking. It balances out a hint of fruity sweetness with crisp acidity, showcasing stone and citrus fruit flavors and herbal aromas.
Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl: available at SauceyWhile we love the artwork — and it's sure to catch your eye — we're just as in love with what's inside the bottle. This popular wine welcomes those hesitant about Riesling: it features stone fruit flavors like nectarine and apricot along with a mineral finish but lacks the sweet nature that often puts people off. This wine pairs perfectly with spicy and Asian cuisine.
Domaine Pichot Le Peu de la Moriette Vouvray: available at Wine AccessThis family-owned winery has made Chenin blanc for over 200 years, and their light and zesty Vouvray is a testament to their love and dedication in perfecting their wines. It has a beautiful pale straw color with streaks of gold and silver, giving way to stone and citrus fruit flavors. Enjoy a glass on its own, or with light meats, cheeses and vegetables.
Georg Gustav Huff Müller-Thurgau: available at Wine AccessEnjoy more bang for your buck with this easy to drink one-liter bottle of German white. Müller-Thurgau isn't too well-known outside of Europe, but this light and zesty varietal with floral aromas is quick to enchant drinkers. It's crisp, dry, and goes with anything, making it worth the risk to branch out.
Ruffino Prosecco: available at SauceyWe'd be remiss if we didn't include some sparkling white on this list. We love this classic prosecco that's light, crisp and delicate. With potent fruity and floral aromas, this bottle can be enjoyed by itself, paired with Italian cuisine or mixed to make vibrant cocktails.
Giuseppe Zorzettig Sauvignon: available at Wine AccessThis highly rated Italian sauvignon blanc will command your attention with its intense, lively flavors, including notes of lemon, orange and white pepper. The herbaceous white is an ideal companion for an insalate or antipasto shared with friends.
Louis Jadot Mâcon-Villages: available at SauceyIt's not common to find a bottle by Louis Jadot for a low price — the famed winemaker is known for high-quality French bottles. This medium-bodied Chardonnay is lively and dry, mingling pear, nuts and citrus flavors for an aromatic and delicious escape.
