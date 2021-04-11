How to clean a foam mattress

Some foam mattresses have removable covers. If you feel like the cover of your mattress needs more attention than spot cleaning can give it, you can remove the cover and washing according to the manufacturer's directions. This can be more trouble than it's worth, however, since you'll probably need a second person to help you wrangle the mattress while you remove the cover and replace it. Plus, there's the chance that the cover could shrink in the wash, so we'd reserve this option for when the mattress cover seriously needs a deep cleaning.