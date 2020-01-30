Even if you're using a cleansing conditioner, washing your hair too often can be bad news. That's because washing every day can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dull and causing split ends. Limit your washing to every other day at most and you'll have healthier, shinier hair. If your hair is looking a little greasy between washes, dry shampoo can be your best friend -- but look for an all-natural formula to keep your hair as healthy as possible.