The best Versace perfume

Pure perfume (also known as parfum) is often composed of around 30% fragrance oil and lasts for up to 12 hours, as it's not as diluted by alcohol as lesser concentrations. Eau de parfum, a step down, has 10% to 15% fragrance oil. These typically linger for up to eight hours. With 5% to 15% fragrance oil, eau de toilette is the lightest, so it fades within a couple hours, making it perfect for daytime wear.