How to get clear skin

Tips for clear skin
Hygiene is important to skin health, but it is not the only consideration. Skin is an organ just like your brain, lungs and liver. For clear skin, you will need a combination of proper diet, regular exercise and stress management.
Nourishing your skin through diet is a popular method for achieving clear skin. The elimination diet helps to heal your gut, reduces inflammation and allows your body to rid itself of toxins. However, a journey to clearer skin takes time. Most adjustments in your diet and skin care routine can be seen in 4 to 6 weeks. To learn more about ways to get clear skin with home remedies, continue reading.
What causes acne?
Most skin issues begin in puberty when hormones are raging. However, many adults are affected by acne and other skin issues throughout their lives.
Mayo Clinic tells us there are four main causes of acne: excess oil production, bacteria, inflammation and clogged hair follicles.
Most of your oil glands are on your face, allowing toxins outside and inside our bodies to affect your skin. Excess oil production can lead to clogged hair follicles.
Bacteria can infect your pores, which may lead to pimples.
Inflammation is your body's natural defense to toxins however, it can damage your arteries, joints and organs, including your skin. Eliminating toxins causing inflammation can lead to a healthier body and clearer skin.
“Clogged hair follicles” is another name for acne, and it can be a result of the aforementioned issues.
Hygiene and lifestyle tips for clear skin
While a healthy diet is important, good hygiene practice and lifestyle adjustments can also promote clear skin. Here are some tips to take care of your skin and reduce breakouts.
Skincare routines for clear skin
If you are battling regular acne or dry skin, consider changing up your skincare routine.
Any skincare routine should involve washing your face twice daily with lukewarm water. Hot water can lead to dry, irritated skin. Similarly, avoid showering with very hot water.
Then, use a simple, mild cleanser such as Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser, or use a wash with an acne-fighting agent with salicylic acid such as Murad Clarifying Cleanser. Finish by moisturizing with a lightweight moisturizer, such as Clinique Moisturizing gel.
In addition, you should exfoliate two to three times a week with a product like Cetaphil Extra Gentle daily scrub.
Lifestyle habits for clear skin
Clear skin can also be achieved through lifestyle habits, especially stress management and regular exercise.
Stress has been linked to acne, but there are many ways you can reduce stress in your life. Regular exercise can lower your stress levels, in addition to numerous other health benefits. You can also meditate or practice yoga to reduce stress.
In addition, use natural make-up products, such as those from W3LL People, that are labeled with USDA organic, cruelty-free or synthetic ingredients.
Home remedies for clear skin
A change in diet may be used to control and even eliminate your acne. As Healthline suggests, by repairing your gut with nutrition, fewer toxins are able to leak into your bloodstream and can leave the body without triggering inflammation.
Through elimination diets, you can determine how these foods are affecting your skin health. Keep in mind that eliminating foods takes time — usually two weeks before seeing any change in your skin and up to six weeks for more prominent effects.
There are two approaches to elimination diets. The first is to eliminate all foods that can cause inflammation for 30 days to heal your gut. Then you will slowly reintroduce food groups back into your diet to determine the effect it has on your body.
The second approach is to start by removing the two culprits that dermatologists have found to have a direct effect on skin health: sugar and dairy.
The Whole30 plan for clear skin
The Whole30 plan resets your body by eliminating added sugar, grains, dairy and other foods which are considered inflammatory. You will essentially eat only whole foods allowing the gut to heal itself. Once you have completed the 30 days, you can begin to reintroduce the foods you have cut out to determine how your skin reacts to these foods. "It Starts with Food" and "The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide to Total Health and Food Freedom" are helpful guides to get you started on the program.
This plan does take preparation as it may be a huge adjustment to your diet. Here is the list of approved foods:
- All vegetables
- All fruit
- Seafood
- Unprocessed meats, including beef, chicken and pork
- Nuts and seeds
- Eggs
- Olive oil and coconut oil
- Black coffee
Foods to eliminate for clear skin
Dermatologists interviewed by Healthline have suggested that eliminating added sugar in processed foods and dairy takes out two repeat offenders to skin problems in one step.
Sugar elimination: Sugar, in any form, influences two major causes of acne: hormones and inflammation. Eliminating sugar means no refined sugar or processed foods.
Sticking to whole foods is the easiest way to eliminate sugar. If you are eating anything processed, learn to read your labels, as sugar hides in many ingredient names.
Dairy elimination: Dairy is a major cause of oil production and promotes inflammation in the body. Dairy can influence your hormones due to the precursors to testosterone and other androgens dairy contains.
If after you have eliminated sugar and dairy for two weeks and you are not seeing results, you may want to try the Whole30 approach or eliminate additional food groups such as wheat, soy and citrus. If your diet becomes too restrictive, which can be overwhelming, you may need to take a step back and reset. Your body may need more time to adjust to the dietary changes or it may be time to see a dermatologist.
Best foods for clear skin
Healthline and Mayo Clinic have many whole food suggestions for skin health, many of which overlap with the Whole30 diet. Here are a few to get you started:
- Raw fruits
- Leafy greens
- Eggs
- Nuts
- Citrus fruits
- Fish
- Good oils
When to see a doctor for clear skin
Altering your diet and products takes time to see results, sometimes up to 6 weeks. It is time to see a dermatologist if you have tried at-home remedies with little improvement in your skin. There are medications and prescription creams a dermatologist can prescribe. A dermatologist can also assist with scarring or uneven skin tone.
Kim Luongo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.