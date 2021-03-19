How to exfoliate skin

Why to exfoliate
Everyone desires to have smooth and radiant skin. You’re doing everything the professionals recommend, like washing your face before bed and keeping your skin moisturized, but you’re still not achieving those glowing results you were expecting.
One reason might be due to exfoliation, whether it be a lack of exfoliation or improperly exfoliating. Exfoliation is a key part of any skincare routine. Keep reading to discover how to safely exfoliate your skin from head to toe.
What to consider before exfoliating
What is exfoliation?
Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells. This occurs by using physical or chemical exfoliators. Not all exfoliators are safe to use on all parts of the skin, so it’s vital to choose the right products.
Do you need to exfoliate your skin?
Skin is the human body’s largest organ. Your skin cells are continually dying and being replaced by new, healthy cells. However, they don’t just leave your skin — they need help. When you exfoliate, the accumulated dead skin cells are removed, leaving clearer and smoother skin. As we age, skin cell turnover slows down, making it even more important to exfoliate.
Another benefit to exfoliation is allowing other serums and treatments to work better. If you have too many dead skin cells, other products cannot adequately penetrate your skin. Once you exfoliate, skin treatments can sink below the skin’s surface and make a difference.
How often to exfoliate
It is possible to over-exfoliate your skin and cause damage, so it’s important to slowly start your exfoliation process. Whether it’s physical or chemical exfoliation, begin with one time per week. Some people may work up to more times per week, while those with sensitive skin should stick with one time per week.
Regardless of the skin you’re exfoliating, do not exceed three times per week. Professionals recommend one to three times per week.
Should I exfoliate in the morning or at night?
There is no right or wrong answer to whether you should exfoliate in the morning or evening. Both have benefits, and it all comes down to personal preference.
Exfoliating in the morning can be helpful for smooth makeup application or if you have oily skin. Benefits of exfoliating at night include a deeper clean and better penetration of other products. Exfoliating in the evening can also aid your skin in its natural turnover process.
Types of exfoliation
There are two main types of exfoliation — physical and chemical. Physical exfoliation means using a physical scrub, mitt or brush to remove dead skin cells. A chemical exfoliator is usually a serum or toner that includes an acid like alpha hydroxy acid, beta hydroxy acid or poly hydroxy acid. These acids unstick the glue holding on to your dead skin cells.
What are physical exfoliators?
- Scrubs usually have a slightly abrasive ingredient to remove dead skin cells physically. You do not want to use these on your face, as the skin on your face is too thin to handle such harsh ingredients. Popular ingredients in scrubs are sugar, salt or coffee. Choose a body scrub with hydrating benefits to nourish after you exfoliate.
- Exfoliating gloves and mitts are great because you can use them with any body wash you have and still reap the benefits. The EcoTools exfoliating bath glove is inexpensive, machine-washable and gentle enough not to cause damage.
- Exfoliating brushes are quickly becoming popular. They are designed with specific bristles to slough off dead skin cells without irritating. Some other benefits may include reducing the look of cellulite and improving circulation. Some prefer dry bushing, while others prefer wet brushing. Long handles are great for reaching your back while handheld exfoliating brushes are great for traveling.
What are chemical exfoliators?
- Alpha hydroxy acids are water soluble and work only on the surface of your skin. Common AHAs are glycolic, citric and lactic acid. AHAs are best for dry skin, aging skin, and those who want to target skin tone and discoloration.
- Beta hydroxy acids are oil soluble and can penetrate the lower layers of the skin and pores. BHAs are best for oily skin, acne-prone skin and can also improve skin texture.
- Poly hydroxy acids are the least irritating because they cannot penetrate the skin as deeply. PHAs are best for those with dry or sensitive skin.
How to exfoliate your skin
How to exfoliate your face
The skin on your face is thinner than the skin on the rest of your body, so it requires more gentle products like a chemical exfoliator. You should stay away from scrubs with abrasive ingredients. Instead, opt to exfoliate your face with a chemical exfoliator. Because acids are able to reach the lower layers of skin, they can be much more effective than a scrub.
How to exfoliate your lips
Your lips can also benefit from exfoliation. Lips do not have oil glands like your face, so it cannot keep itself moisturized. A sugar lip scrub is the most common exfoliant. The skin on your lips is thin, so being gentle is vital.
How to exfoliate your body
The skin on your body is thicker and can handle gentle scrubbing now and then. Exfoliating scrubs, gloves, mitts and brushes are all great to use on the body. The elbows, knees and feet have the thickest skin and could benefit from a more thorough scrubbing.
You can also use chemical exfoliators on your body. A chemical exfoliating body wash is great, but a chemical exfoliating lotion may be more effective since you aren't washing them off. Do not use a physical and chemical exfoliator on the same day.
Dos and don’ts of exfoliation
Do
- Do wear sunscreen after exfoliating.
- Do opt for chemical exfoliation on your face over physical exfoliation.
- Do find the right product for your skin type.
Don’t
- Don't over- exfoliate.
- Don't exfoliate after a peel or laser treatment.
- Don't rinse off chemical exfoliators.
