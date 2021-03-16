How to bleach hair

Before dying an entire head of hair, it’s important to carry out a skin test to ensure there will be no adverse reactions to the dye. At least 48 hours before planning to bleach the hair, dab a small amount of the dye on the back of your ear using a cotton swab. Let it dry and don’t remove it for 48 hours. This will be enough time to find out if any adverse reactions will occur. If there is any redness, swelling or itching at the test area don’t use the product because these reactions suggest an allergic reaction to the dye. If none of these symptoms occur, it is time to begin bleaching.