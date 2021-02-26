Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer review: Does this face primer work for all skin types?

Hourglass Primer review
Having a flawless makeup application isn’t just a matter of investing in a high-end foundation. It boils down to choosing a primer that works well, both with your foundation and your skin.
Hourglass cosmetics claims their primer, winner of the InStyle Best Beauty Buy Award in 2014, 2015 and 2016, is your best option.
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer promises an airy, silky-smooth base for an even foundation application. The formula claims to extend the wear-time of makeup, making for fewer touch-ups, if any at all, throughout the day.
We wanted to see whether this award-winning primer lives up to the hype, so we asked a long-time Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer user about their experience. Here's what we found.
How we tested the Hourglass Primer
We tested Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer with someone who has used it on a daily basis for over a year.
What is the Hourglass Primer?
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer promises a flawless base for an even complexion. Whereas some primers have a reputation for a cakey, tacky finish, Hourglass Veil Mineral primer is meant to have an airy, cloud-like texture.
The primer is considered versatile given its compatibility with most foundations, including liquid, cream and powder formulas.
In addition to its unique texture, Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer earns praise for its corrective benefits. It conceals redness, minimizes the appearance of pores and smooths over fine lines. The primer also provides broad-spectrum SPF 15, and it is suitable for all skin types — including sensitive, oily and acne-prone.
Is Hourglass Primer silicone-based?
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer derives its lightweight, silky texture from Cyclopentasiloxane, a silicone. This gives the primer a filling effect that smooths over fine lines or uneven textures. As an added bonus, the silicone contributes to the primer’s water-resistance and extended wear-time.
How to use the Hourglass Primer
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer is used as the first step in a makeup routine. The key to success is applying it to clean skin with fully absorbed skincare products, be it serum or moisturizer.
Individuals can use Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer in more than one way. Some prefer covering their whole face with the primer, including eyelids. Others say the full application ends up being expensive since the bottle gets used up more quickly. Instead, they use Hourglass Mineral Veil Primer on the areas where it’s most needed, such as the T-zone or around the eyes.
How to apply Hourglass Primer
We found that a little goes a long way with Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer: only one or two pumps are necessary. According to Hourglass, it’s best to apply the primer with fingertips or a synthetic brush.
While the primer comes out of the bottle in a thick, glue-like consistency, it spreads easily and smoothly. It also dries quickly, so users don’t need to wait several minutes before applying foundation or tinted moisturizer.
After using Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, we recommend applying your foundation with a brush. Gentle, soft swipes of the bristles lay your foundation on top of the primer — instead of distributing it unevenly around the face.
Hourglass Primer results
After using Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, we noticed skin appeared fuller and more luminous. It helped our foundation achieve a “blurring” effect for a near-flawless complexion.
It significantly prolonged the wear-time of our foundation and other makeup to nearly 12 hours. We also found Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer was successful at keeping makeup intact outdoors and in high-humidity conditions.
How much does the Hourglass Primer cost?
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer retails for $20 per 8.95ml bottle, $54 per 30ml bottle and $75 per 60ml bottle.
Hourglass Primer pros
We were most impressed with how Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer improved our makeup application. Besides creating a flawless base for an even foundation application, it was successful at extending wear-time.
It’s a multipurpose primer with corrective benefits, broad-spectrum protection and sensitive-skin-friendly formulation.
The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free of parabens, fragrance, sulfates, nanoparticles, oil, phthalates and gluten.
Hourglass Primer cons
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer comes with a premium price tag. However, even with daily use, you can expect the 60ml package to last four to six months.
A few customers note there is some inconsistency in texture between the travel-size primer and full-size primer.
Is the Hourglass worth it?
Based on our experience, we feel Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer lives up to its hype as a state-of-the-art formula. Its wear-time is unmatched, and with its blurring effect, you can enjoy photo-ready makeup all day long.
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer is an ideal investment for those prepared to spend more on a reliable primer with a clean formula. It’s also a solid choice for those who are looking to conceal complex skin conditions, such as rosacea.
