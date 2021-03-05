Cover FX review: Can a natural setting spray really keep your makeup in place all day?

Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray review
For the amount of time and effort it takes to apply makeup, you hope your look lasts all day. Even if you use long-wear makeup products, however, they’re still prone to fading.
Cover FX claims their High Performance Setting Spray extends wear time up to 24 hours, which is nearly double what top-rated long-wear makeup products offer on their own.
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray functions as a weightless veil that seals in makeup all day long. It’s designed to prevent makeup from fading, melting or settling into fine lines, even when you sweat or spend time in humid conditions. As an added bonus, the vegan and cruelty-free formula is enriched with fermented algae to shield skin from free radicals.
We wanted to see whether Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray delivers on its promise as a stay-put solution for makeup, so we decided to put it to the test. Here's what we found.
How we tested the Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray
We tested Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray with someone who has used it for about a year to help keep their makeup in place as they go between school, work and the gym.
What is Cover FX?
Cover FX positions itself as a global leader in vegan and cruelty-free beauty products that don’t compromise on performance. The brand has been embraced by beauty influencers and makeup artists and has earned numerous awards from Allure, Redbook and Bazaar.
Cover FX prides itself on diversity, which is evident in their 40-shade, three-undertone foundation collection. Their innovative line of products — including makeup and skincare — is formulated for customization. Cover FX says their versatility inspires wearers to find the right combination of products for the best results.
What is Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray?
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray is a sheer, lightweight spray that’s virtually undetectable on top of makeup. It sets and seals in makeup instantly, and according to Cover FX, it holds looks in place for up to 24 hours.
The Cover FX setting spray is designed to work well with all makeup types, including cream, liquid and powder formulas.
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray is a vegan and cruelty-free formula that’s considered clean and safe. It’s free of fragrances, gluten, talc, parabens, sulfates and phthalates. Because it’s also free of oil and alcohol, it can be used on all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.
The setting spray has also received praise for its protective attributes. It’s enriched with fermented algae to shield skin from free radical damage, which has been linked to dark spots, blemishes and a decrease in collagen production. As a result, Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray is considered a popular choice for outdoor wear.
How to use Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray should be used as a finishing spray during the final step of your makeup routine. It’s best to let liquid or cream makeup dry and set prior to using the spray. However, if you’re using mostly powder products, the spray can be applied sooner.
How to apply Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray
After giving the bottle a good shake, hold Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray at least eight inches from the face and spray to achieve the best coverage. This also cuts down on the number of pumps required — at this distance, we only needed two pumps for full coverage.
For extra hold, use Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray during makeup application. By using a single pump on brush and sponge applicators, we maximized hold time for foundation and face powder. It should be followed with a final once-over of the setting spray at the end of makeup application.
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray results
After using Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray, we noticed our makeup lasted well into the evening hours. It prevented makeup from fading and helped it retain its high-pigment color. The spray had a lightweight, sheer finish, and we like the barely-there wear experience.
The setting spray did an exceptional job of locking makeup into place, even during periods of high activity. Makeup didn’t run or come off when we were sweating or were in high-humidity areas.
Cover FX setting spray didn’t dry out our skin, an effect common among alcohol-based setting sprays. Instead, our skin felt refreshed and had a natural, smooth texture.
How much does the Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray cost?
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray retails for $31 per 120-milliliter bottle. Based on our experience of using the spray on a daily basis, the bottle lasts approximately six to eight months.
Where to buy Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray
Other Cover FX products we like
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray delivers results, especially when used with other wear-enhancing Cover FX products.
Cover FX Gripping Primer is a clear gel primer that creates a glass-like finish. It has a firming effect that creates a smooth, flawless base for better foundation application.
The primer pairs well with Cover FX Power Play Foundation. This liquid formula is made with an ultra-fine powder to create a blurring effect. It's waterproof, sweat-proof and transfer-proof for all-day wear, whether indoors or outdoors.
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops are made for buildable illumination. They can be applied on top of foundation as a highlighter or mixed with skincare products and foundation for a subtle, all-over glow.
Cover FX setting spray pros
We were impressed by how Cover FX setting spray improved our makeup’s overall wear experience. In addition to extending wear time, we rarely needed to touch up makeup throughout the day.
A little goes a long way with the setting spray. It only takes two pumps to achieve full coverage. The higher price tag of the product is justified because it offers considerable bang for the buck.
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray is sheer and lightweight. It leaves skin with a soft, smooth finish, rather than feeling tacky or dry like other setting sprays.
Cover FX setting spray cons
While we felt Cover FX setting spray was lightweight, its consistency was a bit thicker than expected. We would have preferred if it was thinner and more mist-like, similar to an aerosol spray.
Some users indicate the setting spray ends up depositing droplets on the face. However, others suggest the droplets are a result of user error. Generally speaking, Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray has a learning curve when it comes to application.
Is the Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray worth it?
Based on our experience with Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray, we feel it lives up to its promise as a clean, effective formula. It dramatically improves makeup wear time without compromising on wear experience, making it a standout competitor among other setting sprays.
Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray is a fantastic product for beauty enthusiasts who are partial to clean, cruelty-free formulas. It’s a true long-wear formula that’s well-suited for busy professionals and active individuals who need their looks to hold strong all day and into the night.
Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
