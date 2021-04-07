How to braid hair

A fishtail braid is different in that instead of separating your hair into three even sections, you separate your hair into two even sections. Hold each section in the corresponding hands, and then drop the left section. Using your left hand while you hold the right section of hair with the right hand, take a small strand of hair from the outermost side of the section (the side closest to your ear) and add it to the left side section. Take the left side section in your left hand and drop the right side. With your right hand, take a small section of hair from the left side of your head closest to your ear and add it to the right-side section. Repeat this process until you run out of hair.