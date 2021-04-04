What is the best purple shampoo?

Best purple shampoos
Maintaining color-treated hair isn’t always easy, especially when you’re routinely bleaching and trimming hair, and roots begin to grow out and ends begin to split. Luckily, purple shampoo can save you from spending even more time and money at the salon to tone out any yellow or brass tones.
Here’s an extensive look into how purple shampoos work, how to pick the right one for you and the best purple shampoos on the market.
What is purple shampoo?
Purple shampoos neutralize yellow or brassy tones through purple pigments infused into a shampoo’s formula. Because bleached hair can experience discoloration from a variety of sources, including chlorine, mineral impurities in water and UV rays from the sun, purple shampoo aims to fix unwanted color changes.
How does purple shampoo work?
When your hair gets overly yellow, the best way to combat it is by treating it with the opposite end of the color wheel (in this case, purple) to neutralize the vibrancy of the color. This creates a more platinum shade overall.
How long should you leave purple shampoo on for?
Most purple shampoos recommend you leave them on your hair for 3-5 minutes. Always read and follow the instructions on the back of your purple shampoo bottle for maximum results.
How often should you use purple shampoo?
Most purple shampoos should only be used once a twice a week and should not replace your normal shampoo entirely. Again, it’s important to follow the specific instructions for care on the outside of your purple shampoo’s bottle.
Purple shampoo considerations
Color
Purple shampoos range in shade, all the way from a light lilac to a rich violet color. As a rule of thumb, the deeper the purple, the more effective it should be at counteracting yellow tones.
Consistency
Ideally, an effective purple shampoo will have a rich, thick texture that makes it easy to coat each and every hair follicle.
Good ingredients for your hair
Consider looking for ingredients that combat any dryness you may experience with color-treated hair. High-fat oils like argan oil or coconut oil will help the hair maintain its natural proteins. Hydrolyzed proteins and panthenol (vitamin B5) both help to penetrate hair for better absorption of the overall formula. Hyaluronic acid attracts outside moisture to hair for better hydration.
Ingredients to avoid
Generally, it's a good idea to avoid certain harsh ingredients. Sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, which give the shampoo a nice, lathery feel can actually be stripping to hair, or cause breakage. Formaldehyde or ingredients that release formaldehyde, including bronopol, DMDM hydantoin, diazolidinyl urea, imidazolidinyl urea, methanediol and quaternium-15 can lead to hair loss and is considered a carcinogen. Parabens, though commonly used to preserve shampoo formulas, may cause hormone disruption.
Purple shampoo cost
Most purple shampoos cost between $6-$12. Mid-range purple shampoos can cost anywhere from $13-$20 per bottle, while high-end purple shampoos cost between $20-$50.
Best purple shampoos of 2021
Best purple shampoo for color-treated hair
Best of the best: Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo
Our take: A tone-correcting purple shampoo that leaves hair feeling soft and healthy.
What we like: Sulfate-free, antioxidant-rich formula tones brassiness, while violet pigments offset yellow tones.
What we dislike: More expensive than some of its competitors.
Best bang for your buck: BIOLAGE ColorLast Purple Shampoo
Our take: A conditioning purple shampoo that neutralizes brass and warm tones.
What we like: Vegan, paraben-free formula helps smooth hair and reduce breakage, while violet pigments tone out yellow and orange shades.
What we dislike: Contains sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate that can be drying to hair.
Best purple shampoo for damaged hair
Best of the best: KERASTASE Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo
Our take: A neutralizing purple shampoo that strengthens hair.
What we like: Helps maintain and protect color treated hair, while hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower strengthen hair fibers.
What we dislike: Not a sulfate-free or paraben-free product.
Best bang for your buck: Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo
Our take: A long-lasting purple shampoo that smooths and shines hair.
What we like: Paraben-free formula counteracts brassiness, while hydrolyzed keratin, panthenol and arginine nourish and protect hair.
What we dislike: Some speculate that the new formula causes hair loss, and it's not a sulfate-free product.
Best purple shampoo for gray/silver hair
Best of the best: Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo
Our take: A color-correcting purple shampoo that leaves hair feeling soft.
What we like: Corrects brassiness and tones hair, while citric acid repairs.
What we dislike: Contains sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate that can be drying to hair.
Best bang for your buck: Clairol Shimmer Lights Original Shampoo Blonde and Silver
Our take: A residue-free purple shampoo that tones out brass and leaves hair shiny.
What we like: Protein-rich formula corrects all shades of brassiness.
What we dislike: Contains sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate that can be drying to hair. Also contains parabens.
Best clean purple shampoo
Best of the best: Together Beauty Purple Reign Shampoo
Our take: A vegan, super clean purple shampoo made that's loaded with antioxidants.
What we like: This 98% natural formula tones out brass, while purple rice, quinoa and baobab nourish and refresh hair.
What we dislike: Some feel the packaging could be better — the bottle may leak.
Best bang for your buck: L'Oreal Paris EverPure Blonde Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Our take: An affordable and effective purple shampoo with clean ingredients.
What we like: Vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free, this shampoo is formulated with purple iris extracts that tone and brighten hair.
What we dislike: Some dislike that the shampoo color is more white than purple. Some feel the product does not thoroughly cleanse as much has desired.
Sydney Poe is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
