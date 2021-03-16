Best multi-use makeup products

How to choose multi-use makeup products
Makeup is experiencing a clean revolution as consumers start paying more attention to cosmetics’ ingredients and manufacturing. Makeup fans are looking for safer products with healthier ingredients, and it’s not just the formulas that are improving — how we use the products is getting an overhaul as well.
Sustainable beauty brands and clean makeup are now popularizing multi-use makeup. Whether someone is looking for a pared-down beauty regimen or they want only the safest, cleanest ingredients in their makeup, multi-use makeup products are a perfect fit for their routine.
Our guide will get into what makes these products so popular and which ones are the best on the market.
What are multi-use makeup products?
Traditional makeup products often contain ingredients that make it unsafe to be used anywhere other than the intended area, meaning you need to own a lot more products to cover your whole face. Multi-use makeup, on the other hand, is formulated and tinted for safe use on multiple areas, like lips, cheeks and eyes, so you can look good without spending too much time or money.
Advantages of multi-use makeup
Easy to use
Say good-bye to hunting around for just the right colors for each part of your face. With just one product, you can easily create a cohesive, put-together look. Because the formulas in multi-use makeup tends to be buildable, you can also create a variety of looks, ranging from naturally sheer to dramatically defined.
Take up less space
Whether you’re decluttering as part of seasonal cleaning or downsizing a makeup collection for a move, multiuse makeup products can help you buy fewer products and stay organized. You might not even need makeup brushes because many multi-use products can be applied by patting and blending the product onto your face with your fingers.
Portable
Multi-use makeup is great for traveling because it allows you to transport fewer products. These cosmetics also fit easily into pockets or purses, making it easy to touch up the makeup throughout the day.
Better for the planet
Multi-use makeup is great for eco-conscious makeup fans since it reduces the number of products purchased. Instead of having to buy separate blushes, lipsticks, lip balms or even eyeshadows, one multi-use product may be all that is needed. It also reduces the chance of having to throw away expired products, since a multi-use product could be getting two to three times as much use as a single-purpose product.
Best multi-use makeup sticks
W3LL PEOPLE Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick: available at Ulta, Credo or AmazonAvailable in two shades, this hydrating, weightless formula can be blended onto eyes, lips or cheeks. W3LL PEOPLE products are cruelty-free and EWG-verified, meaning it meets stringent requirements for ingredient sourcing and product manufacturing.
HAN Skincare Cosmetics All-Natural Multistick: available at Ulta, Credo or AmazonThis buildable, blendable stick delivers long-lasting color in a variety of shades. Treat the skin with organic, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients like shea butter, superfruit extracts and argan oil. Empty product containers can be recycled through HAN Skincare's partnership with TerraCycle.
Olio E Osso Tinted Balm: available at Ulta, Credo or AmazonThis unique balm stick can be swiped onto lips and cheeks for natural, sheer color, but the moisturizing formula is also available un-tinted for nourishing the hair, cuticles and areas where there is dry skin. Olio E Osso makes its balms in small batches using olive and shea oils with grapefruit essential oil.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Lip & Cheek Tint: available at AmazonThese multi-use sticks are tinted with fruit pigments and formulated with cocoa butter and vitamin E to moisturize and protect skin. 100% Pure is dedicated to sustainability in all aspects of its business, using its name as a guiding principle in everything it does.
Best multi-use makeup compacts
Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment: available at Ulta, Credo or AmazonGet soft and sheer or built-up color from these versatile products, formulated with jojoba oil, rosemary leaf extract and lavender oil. The brand offers unique shades, like Eclipse (deep purplish-black) and Delirium (bright coral-peach), that allow for greater creativity in one's look.
Lilah B Divine Duo Lip & Cheek: available at Sephora or AmazonLilah B.'s streamlined makeup combines nourishing formulas with minimalist collections designed to help a person buy fewer products. Available in four wearable matte shades and one champagne shimmer, this creamy aloe-enriched formula can be used almost anywhere: lips, cheeks, even eyes.
Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush: available at SephoraFormulated with green tea and aloe vera extracts, this creamy, buildable blush is long-lasting on both cheeks and lips. Tower 28 products are formulated with sensitive skin in mind, free from parabens, talc, fragrance, gluten and many other potentially irritating or harmful ingredients.
Best multi-use makeup in other formats
ILIA Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment: available at Sephora, Credo or AmazonThe unique metal precision applicator makes it easy to apply and touch up this hydrating cream on both lips and cheeks. To maximize its environmental benefits, recycle the empty package through ILIA's partnership with TerraCycle.
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek: available at Sephora, Credo or AmazonBuild up or sheer out the concentrated color of this hydrating multipurpose cream that's formulated with buriti oil for antioxidants. It can be mixed with a highlighter for an extra-luminous finish. The packaging, inspired by a classic pot of rouge, is recyclable.
Cocokind MyMatcha All-Over Moisture Stick: available at Ulta or AmazonNow one's skincare can be as multipurpose and portable as their makeup. This matcha-enhanced formula moisturizes lips, treats the under-eye area and soothes dry patches to give makeup a healthy canvas and refresh someone's look throughout the day.
P/Y/T Glam Glitter Gel: available at Ulta, Credo and AmazonMulti-use makeup doesn't have to be subtle. Have fun and get as bold as you want with these earth-friendly, vitamin-E-enriched glitters that apply with a wand and function as a highlighter, eyeliner or eyeshadow. It contains no microplastics and, like all P/Y/T products, are formulated without 1,300 harsh chemicals.
