The best hair loss treatment for men

A man’s hairstyle is often one of his most defining features, and any unexpected changes to that feature can be a painful experience. Hair loss, whether due to a medical condition, the aging process, or genetics, is a sensitive topic among men.
While there are a number of ways available to help address hair loss, from topical creams to surgical implantations, many of these treatments can take months or even years to complete, and the final results can be variable. A combination of oral and topical medications may work for one person, but hair replacement surgery or advanced scalp treatments work best for another.
If you are seeking a professional-level hair replacement treatment designed and supervised by specialists, read our guide below. Many hair replacement treatment centers do require an online pre-assessment for potential clients, so be prepared. We have compared dozens of hair replacement treatments on the market today and have created a short list of promising contenders. Topping our list is Hims Hair Loss Treatment, a comprehensive and customizable program that assesses every client's individual needs and recommends the best approach to restore or replace hair.
What to know before you buy a hair loss treatment for men
Treatment options
In the same sense that there is no single cause for male hair loss, there is no single approach for hair loss treatment. Some unscrupulous hair loss treatment companies may pressure potential clients into the most expensive (and profitable) forms of treatment, such as surgical implantation, blood plasma scalp injections or laser follicle stimulation. While these are all acceptable forms of treatment, they are not the only options available.
A good hair loss treatment center should start with a thorough examination by a physician and an honest self-assessment by the potential client. This is one reason why many online hair loss companies ask site visitors to take a self-assessment survey before even starting a discussion about potential treatment options. Pushing a proprietary topical cream or a specialized implantation procedure is not a good way to conduct business.
Potential side effects
Many oral medications and topical creams associated with hair loss treatments are only available by prescription. This means that a physician should be aware of a potential client’s existing medical issues and any possible interaction with medications. Most side effects associated with hair loss medications are relatively mild, but there are some more serious side effects to consider. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is one major complication for some users, as is fluctuation in blood pressure and prostate issues.
Hair transplantation and laser follicle stimulation are both considered serious medical procedures, and carry the same potential side effects of infection, nerve damage and skin irritation. These issues need to be addressed before agreeing to any hair loss treatment.
Types of treatments
Different hair loss treatment companies offer different types of treatment options. Almost all treatment centers recommend non-prescription approaches such as special shampoos, topical creams and OTC oral medications. Some clients do report new hair growth after such a regimen, but the results aren’t always spectacular and the treatments can take several months to work.
Prescription strength topical creams and oral medications are often the next step. Results may be noticeable in a few weeks, but skin sensitivity and unpleasant side effects are common concerns.
A more advanced approach involves the harvesting and implantation of healthy hair from other parts of the client’s body. The surgeon extracts small plugs of whole hair and implants them into the client’s scalp. The goal is to encourage these plugs to grow naturally and eventually become thick enough for styling. There is some risk of infection and possible rejection to consider, however.
One recent innovation uses non-invasive laser light to stimulate hair follicles that have become dormant or damaged. These treatments do not carry the same risk of infection or rejection as surgical implantation, but they can be expensive and time-consuming. The results are also variable, so some clients may not see long-term benefits.
Hair loss treatments for men cost
Determining the final cost of a typical hair loss treatment program is challenging. Some companies offer a basic oral/topical medication approach for as little as $17-$50 a month. More advanced treatment options with professional consultation generally cost between $50 and $200 a month for the duration of the program. Major procedures such as hair transplantation and laser follicle stimulation are quite expensive, with laser treatments starting a $1,000 and surgical implantation costing between $3,000 and $15,000.
Hair loss treatments for men FAQ
Q. I’m interested in taking oral medications for my hair loss. How long will it take to see significant results?
A. Oral hair loss medications work with the body's natural hair growth mechanism to stimulate new growth. This process can require at least a year of faithful pill taking before results become noticeable.
Q. Can I still use my regular hair care products while undergoing a hair loss treatment?
A. It depends on the brand's formulation, but you may not be able to use your usual shampoo, conditioner or styling product during the hair loss treatment stage. Medicated shampoos may interact with active ingredients, and some products may strip away essential supplements.
Which hair loss treatment for men should I get?
Best of the best: Hims Hair Loss Treatment
Our take: This hair loss treatment approach is comprehensive, with a potent combination of oral and topical products with proven track records.
What we like: Company takes a multi-prong approach to hair loss treatment. Powerful oral medication blocks DHT. Shampoo includes minoxidil for direct skin application. Clients can choose from several kits.
What we dislike: Active ingredient requires assessment and prescription. Some negative side effects reported.
Best bang for your buck: Keeps Hair Loss Treatment
Our take: This is an affordable hair loss treatment program for men who seek a non-surgical solution they can customize.
What we like: Offers a month-long free trial. Uses a combination of oral and topical medications. Treatments can be customized to meet individual needs, as determined by a physician.
What we dislike: Erectile dysfunction is a possible (but rare) side effect. Only offers two forms of treatment.
Honorable mention: Bosley Hair Loss Treatment
Our take: For men seeking a wide variety of hair loss treatment options, Bosley's comprehensive program is a good place to start.
What we like: Uses cutting-edge hair replacement techniques, such as low-level lasers and blood-plasma infusions. Surgical hair implantation is an available option. Impressive track record for satisfied customers.
What we dislike: Some surgical hair replacement procedures can be expensive.
Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
