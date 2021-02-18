The best drugstore lip plumper

Hydrating ingredients: The irritating additives of lip plumpers can chap your lips from repeated use, which is why we recommend choosing a lip plumper that contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, avocado oil, shea butter, aloe vera, Vitamin E, and ceramides to keep your pout healthy. Hyaluronic acid can also make your lips appear fuller without the harsh stinging reaction. This compound, which naturally occurs in your skin, can hold 1,000 times its weight in water.