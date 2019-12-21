Framed doors have a frame on all four sides of the glass panels. Some people like the industrial mixed-materials appearance, whereas others find it a bit dated. Semi-framed doors only have frames on the top and bottom of the glass panels. These strike balance between the traditional and contemporary, and complement most bathrooms. Frameless doors have a metal support at the top of the glass panels, but that's it. This style is popular for those seeking a minimalist touch or modern spin on bathroom style.